A leading North East mental health charity, Mental Health Concern, has announced it will launch a new mental health crisis service in Teesside, called Together in a Crisis, in March. Together in a Crisis will provide personalised, flexible support for people who are experiencing a period of distress in their lives.

In partnership with Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust, Mental Health Concern will work alongside the NHS mental health crisis team, to provide additional non-clinical support to people whose life circumstances are contributing to their distress. These circumstances could include long-term medical conditions, bereavement, unemployment, addiction, or housing difficulties. The support offered will be based on individual circumstance and could include emotional support and help to access community resources, such as talking therapies, debt advice, training or education, and other support services.

The support begins with an initial conversation with a member of the Together in a Crisis team, to identify the priorities and actions needed to support the person. Each person will be assigned a dedicated link worker for the duration of their support.

Mental Health Concern will be recruiting a number of people from the area to provide the service, including those with lived experience of mental ill-health and distress. This will be the first service of its kind in Teesside and will support at least 480 people each year.

Adam Crampsie, Chief Executive of Mental Health Concern said: “I am delighted that we are expanding our Together in a Crisis service to Teesside. We have already seen its immense impact in Northumberland, Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, and North and South Tyneside. We know the real difference it can make to those who are facing distress.

“Services like this are the future of mental health support. All parts of the healthcare system need to work collaboratively to address not just the mental distress, but also the causes behind it. Our team will work with families as well as individuals, to ensure that they have the right resources to overcome the challenges they are facing.”