Mitsubishi Series 6 L200 line-up expands with addition of new Trojan model

Available from £24,699 CVOTR†

Positioned between 4Life and Warrior models

Available in dealership showrooms and online now

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has expanded its L200 Series 6 pick-up truck range with the addition of the new Mitsubishi L200 Trojan.

Available from £24,699 CVOTR†, the Mitsubishi L200 Trojan features Mitsubishi Motors’ renowned Super Select 4WD system and the same striking exterior appearance of the L200 Warrior and Barbarian thanks to 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome styling which includes a chrome front grille, exterior door handles and door mirrors.

Available with a choice of a six-speed manual or a new six-speed automatic transmission, the Mitsubishi L200 Trojan is powered by a new Euro 6d compliant 2,268cc turbo diesel engine which helps to deliver lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency resulting in significant fuel savings in real-world situations.

The Mitsubishi L200 Trojan comes complete with a host of safety equipment such as Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning and automatic lights and wipers, along with active stability and traction control, seven airbags, Hill Start Assist and Trailer Stability Control systems that are standard across the L200 range.

The Mitsubishi L200 Trojan is in showrooms now and is also available to purchase online via the Mitsubishi Motors’ Buy

Online service: https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.uk/buy