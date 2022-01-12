All-new Sportage Launch offer – 3.9 per cent APR and £500 FDA

Sportage ‘Launch Edition’ with two years’ free servicing

5.9 per cent APR offers introduced across the Kia range

Zero per cent continues for XCeed, Niro HEV, Picanto and Stonic

Kia Scrappage Scheme of up to £2,250 off continues for Picanto, Rio and Stonic

Refer a Friend and get a luxury night away for two

Switch to an XCeed and save £500 with the XCeed Loyalty offer

Kia UK launches the all-new Sportage in style with new introductory offers, while adding plenty more reasons to choose a Kia this season.

All-new Sportage Launch offer

The all-new Sportage is available from today with just 3.9 per cent APR on select PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) and PML (Personal Motor Loan) deals and with a generous £500 FDA (Finance Deposit Allowance). This offer is available across all grades and engine options, including the Plug-in Hybrid model due to join the Sportage line-up in late Q1. The all-new Sportage range starts from £26,745.

‘Launch Edition’

Available for a limited time only, a special ‘Launch Edition’ grade has been added to the all-new Sportage line-up as order books open today. This new grade is available only during Q1 2022.

The ‘Launch Edition’ benefits from two years’ free servicing, in addition to the same attractive low 3.9 per cent APR offers as the rest of the Sportage range. Priced at £29,995 it is offered exclusively with a 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol engine, front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox. Similar to the ‘3’ grade, standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays, heated front and rear outer seats, and a heated steering wheel to name but a few of the highlights. Buyers have a choice of four premium paints.

5.9 per cent APR

Kia is introducing a new 5.9 per cent APR offer with zero customer deposit across almost the entire model line-up to suit customer needs. This comprehensive set of offers includes the Picanto, Rio, Stonic, new Ceed, new Ceed Sportswagon, new ProCeed, XCeed (petrol, diesel and PHEV), Niro (HEV and PHEV), Sorento and Stinger. Kia’s electric car line-up is also included, with the e-Niro, Soul EV and EV6 all benefiting from the same low APR offers.

Each car is available with either 30- or 36-month PCP contracts (with generous FDA available on select models), or 24-, 30- or 36-month PML contracts.[2]

Zero per cent APR

Kia’s popular zero per cent APR continues into Q1 2022, for the XCeed (petrol/diesel), Niro HEV, Stonic and Picanto. This offer is only available on a two-year contract with a 20 per cent customer deposit. Alternatively, customers can choose PCP or PML deals with 5.9 per cent APR that require zero deposit.[3]

Kia Scrappage Scheme

The continued Kia Scrappage Scheme benefits customers looking to upgrade their old car to a Picanto, Rio or Stonic. This offers up to £1,750 off the price of a Picanto or Rio, or £2,250 off the price of a Stonic when choosing a 36-month 5.9 per cent PCP or PML deal on one of these models, and scrapping the old car. It provides an ideal and cost-effective way to upgrade to a newer and more efficient vehicle, with both the Rio and Stonic available with mild-hybrid engine options.[4]

XCeed Loyalty

The Kia XCeed Loyalty campaign continues to provide a £500 saving to existing Kia owners making the switch to the stylish and practical crossover. The XCeed is available with a wide choice of efficient powertrains, ranging from petrol turbo and mild hybrid diesel power, to the economical and tax-saving Plug-in Hybrid version.[5]

Refer a Friend

Friends and family members of existing Kia owners who go on to purchase a new Kia of their own can earn a luxury night away for two people. Both the customer and the person they refer will be able to choose from 50 hotels around the UK, located in some of the most beautiful parts of the country, each with its own distinct style and character. Existing customers can make referrals and find out more at www.kia.com/uk/owners/news/refer-a-friend/ or within the MyKia app.[6]

Every new Kia sold in the UK offers a seven-year/100,000 mile warranty as standard, bringing enduring appeal to the entire Kia range.