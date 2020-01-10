Highlights:

• Richard Dawson presents an evening with special guests following his sell-out show in December

• Award-winning vocal trio Lady Maisery celebrate 10 years of innovation at the forefront of the English folk scene

• GRAMMY award-winning American folk legend Loudon Wainwright III performs with his former partner Suzzy Roche and their daughter, Lucy Wainwright Roche

• Join the legendary ‘70s tartan icon Les McKeown and his Bay City Rollers for what promises to be a unique festive voyage back to the 1970s

Richard Dawson with Special Guests

Wednesday 25 March, 7.30pm

Richard Dawson follows up his sold-out December show in Sage Two with an expanded evening in the main hall, featuring a headline band set plus some special international guests invited by Richard for the occasion.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/richard-dawson-2020/

A Lifetime of Love

Saturday 28 March, 6pm

How would you define love?

Romance? Family? Patriotism?

Follow this musical journey, exploring the many natures of love experienced-from birth to death.

The North East Indian Cultural Trust (NEICT) presents an evening of music, dance, singing and drama, followed by an Indian buffet to celebrate 20 years of the trust.

NEICT brings the Indian communities within the North East together and educates young children about the various traditions and cultures of India.

Through the arts, music, dance and drama, it has given young people from all communities the opportunity to work together, form strong friendships, and learn about Indian culture and heritage.

The trust provides a variety of classes including; classical and Bollywood dance, drama, Hindi and singing which are accessed by young people from all communities and all ages. All classes are held at St Aidan’s Community Centre, Gosforth.

Recognising the importance of educating society about the rich culture of India, members of the trust have often toured schools within the North East and provided them with the opportunity to learn about Indian culture and for school pupils to perform alongside young people within the trust.

Book now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/a-lifetime-of-love/

Folkworks: Lady Maisery

Wednesday 20 May, 8pm

Award-winning vocal trio Lady Maisery celebrates 10 years of innovation at the forefront of the English folk scene. Join them for a unique evening of celebration which will include a retrospective of their most powerful songs from a decade of making music together.

With their unique approach to harmony singing, intelligent and thoughtful arrangements of both traditional repertoire and original compositions, Hazel Askew, Hannah James and Rowan Rheingans harness and celebrate their united voice.

Whether unearthing a feminist twist hidden in a traditional tale, delivering a poignant anti-war ballad, or showcasing their immense multi-instrumental talents in original compositions that draw on a myriad of musical influences, Lady Maisery are skilful explorers of the power, beauty and vitality of song. Over the last ten years, the trio has released five albums and toured widely, performing sell-out shows across the UK and Europe.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/lady-maisery/

An Evening with Tom Rush

Tuesday 23 June, 8pm

Tom Rush is a gifted musician and performer, whose shows offer a musical celebration. A journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. His distinctive guitar style, wry humour and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world. His shows are filled with the rib-aching laughter of terrific story-telling, the sweet melancholy of ballads and the passion of gritty blues.

Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists.

Country music star Garth Brooks has credited Rush with being one of his top five musical influences. Rush has long championed emerging artists. His early recordings introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor, and in more recent years his Club 47® concerts have brought artists such as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin to wider audiences when they were just beginning to build their own reputations.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/tom-rush/

Loudon Wainwright III, Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche – All In A Family

Sunday 20 September, 7.30pm

Spend an unforgettable evening of harmonising vocals, guitar and humorous stories.

GRAMMY award-winning American folk legend Loudon Wainwright III performs with his former partner Suzzy Roche and their daughter, Lucy Wainwright Roche, both acclaimed singer-songwriters.

Join this highly entertaining, musical family as they perform with warmth and wisdom.

Loudon Wainwright III

A songwriting legend, loved by generations of music fans for his uniquely joyful songs. He is one of music’s eternal survivors, alarmingly prolific and always revered for the way humour and dignity shine through his work in a recording career, which has produced 23 albums. His poignant sensitivity never descends into sentimentality, the humanity and warmth of his character are the one constant. Loudon is always touching, funny, unpredictable and brilliant.

Suzy Roche

Having had a profound influence on many musicians, Suzzy now explores more personal themes since cutting loose from The Roches.

Lucy Wainwright Roche

Daughter of Loundon Wainwright III and Suzzy Roche. She draws inspiration from traditional folk songs as well as pop and rock music.

Book now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/loudon-wainwright-iii-suzzy-roche-lucy-wainwright-roche-all-in-a-family/

Curved Air

Friday 23 October, 8pm

Curved Air is a unique band, synthesizing an eclectic blend of musical styles into an instantly identifiable sound. Curved Air’s hits include: It Happened Today, Vivaldi, Marie Antoinette and Backstreet Luv.

Curved Air founder member vocalist Sonja Kristina leads a skilled and talented new line-up, which includes returning 1970s member Kirby Gregory, bringing their unique music to an existing and new fan base in the 21st Century.

Curved Air’s concerts and festival appearances continue to thrill a steadily increasing mass of new and old fans worldwide. Their experimental blends of classical themes, electronic sounds and pop/rock energy and beautiful, timeless songs are performed with fire and passion and tremendous musicianship.

Book now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/curved-air-2020/

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers

Thursday 3 December, 8pm

Come join the legendary ‘70s tartan icon Les McKeown and his Bay City Rollers for what promises to be a unique festive voyage back to the 1970s, to a time when Les and his band ruled the world’s pop charts and the Rollers’ music became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers.

Les brings back all the thrill and excitement of “Rollermania”, performing all the original hits including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, Summerlove Sensation and Give A Little Love plus many more.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/les-mckeowns-bay-city-rollers/