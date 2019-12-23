Highlights:

• Direct from the USA, the world’s only full-touring show in celebration of the legendary Barry White

• Sage Gateshead and Wisecrack Promotions present a fantastic new show, Geordie Songs and Banter

• The world’s greatest living explorer, Sir Ranulph Fiennes

• Classic 70s Dutch pop-rock exports, Focus

Jazz Improvisation Masterclass

Saturday 21 March, 2pm

Jamie Mackay will lead a masterclass looking at improvisation through the lens of jazz theory. Using chord charts/lead sheets, which is typically, a one-pager with ‘the head’ melody and chord symbols above, participants will focus on analysing the relationship between an improvised solo and chord changes – getting into how the harmonic language really works and what notes, scales and modes to use when reading chord charts.

Throughout the workshop you’ll explore a range of styles and leave the session with a working knowledge of chord progressions, improv techniques and musical ideas to suit each one. There will also be a chance to play together as a group and to muse on ideas and philosophies of improvisation.

This workshop is open to all levels and instruments, but most suited to those with a good knowledge of chords and/or able to sing/play melodies of jazz standards.

Please bring your instrument with you – all instruments are welcome.

Book Now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/jazz-improvisation-masterclass/

The Legend of Barry White – Let The Music Play plus The Supreme Dreamgirls

Sunday 12 April, 7.30pm

Direct from the USA, the world’s only full-touring show in celebration of the legendary Mr Barry White. With worldwide record sales in excess of 100 million, he is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Expect to hear You’re The First, The last, My Everything , Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Babe, You See The Trouble With Me, Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up, Just the Way You Are, Let the Music Play, What Am I Gonna Do With You, Love’s Theme and many more.

Featuring international soul sensation, William Hicks, complete with a string section in the style of the Love Unlimited Orchestra and an amazing support from the Supreme Dream Girls, all in one incredible show.

Book Now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/the-legend-of-barry-white/

The Wandering Hearts

Sunday 12 April, 8pm

Harmony-laden Americana band The Wandering Hearts burst onto the scene last year with their debut album, Wild Silence.

The London-based band had a whirlwind 2018. They won the coveted Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award at the UK Americana Awards before heading out on a sold-out album tour.

After being personally invited to the US by music legend Marty Stuart, The Wandering Hearts became the first UK band to debut at two of the most prestigious venues in Nashville – The Ryman Auditorium and The Grand Ole Opry – in the same week. Receiving a rapturous welcome and standing ovations, the band were invited back to the Opry the following week, after a trip to Memphis to support Marty Stuart at Graceland. Live recordings from this show feature on the Deluxe album.

Book Now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/the-wandering-hearts/

Big Family Earth Jam

Saturday 18 April, 11am, 1pm & 2.30pm

Come and explore Planet Earth!

Sing, dance and play with friendly and engaging live musicians as they visit people, plants and animals, battle the weather and raise their voices for climate change.

Book now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/big-family-earth-jam/

Folkworks

Geordie Songs and Banter: A dementia friendly performance

Monday 4 May, 11am

Following the huge successes of The Great Geordie Songbook, Mr Corvan’s Music Hall and The Great Joe Wilson, Sage Gateshead and Wisecrack Promotions present a fantastic new show of Geordie songs and banter.

This performance is in a supportive and relaxed environment, suited to those with dementia and their families/carers.

Book Now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/folkworks-geordie-songs-and-banter-dementia-friendly-performance/

Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously

Tuesday 30 June, 7.30pm

Named by The Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.

Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously offers a personal journey through his life, spanning early childhood and school misdemeanours, right through the Transglobe Expedition and his many record-breaking achievements; inspiring generations and making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell.

Book Now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/sir-ranulph-fiennes-2020/

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Thursday 22 October, 8pm

The five-times GRAMMY-nominated Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band return hot on the heels of their triumphant run of shows that included them packing out the iconic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and blowing away the crowd at the bands’ headline performance at Ramblin’ Man Fair in the summer, proving to be one of the highlights of the weekend.

The release of their most recent album, The Traveller, sees them at their most powerful yet, with Shepherd playing live to an audience of three million people on the BBC Radio 2 Michael Ball Show and appearances on the BBC Radio 2 Blues Show and Rock Show.

The opening chapters of Shepherd’s journey started with the epiphany of meeting Stevie Ray Vaughan, his stage debut at 13 and record deal at 16, with 1995’s million-selling debut album Ledbetter Heights laying down his calling-cards of soul-fingered fretwork and searingly honest song writing. Even as early singles like Déjà Voodoo and Blue On Black infiltrated the US Top 10, and hysteria duly erupted around him, Shepherd’s artistic vision remained admirably mature on turn-of-the-millennium million-sellers like Trouble Is… (1997), Live On (1999) and The Place You’re In (2004).

He has supported The Rolling Stones, B.B. King, Van Halen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aerosmith, Bob Dylan and the Eagles amongst others, performs as part of the Experience Hendrix tour and is one third of supergroup The Rides with Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band are a full force of nature live and these will be shows not to be missed.

Book Now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/kenny-wayne-shepherd-band/

Focus

Tuesday 17 November, 8pm

Classic rock band Focus visit Sage Gateshead as part of their 50th anniversary celebration.

With their unique progressive rock, Focus manifested themselves at the start of the seventies as the most successful and appreciated of all the Dutch pop-rock exports. Their success culminating in the huge hits such as the popular Hocus Pocus and the internationally acclaimed Sylvia.

After an initial careful comeback, which resulted in the well-received albums Focus 8 and Focus 9/New Skin, the band are now back on the frontline, with a fantastic line-up.

Founding member Thijs van Leer is still holding the fort. Also, back in his old spot is Pierre van der Linden, the drummer who is internationally renowned for his rhythmic skills, and who was, and still is, a defining factor in the whole Focus sound. Guitarist Menno Gootjes, who participated with Focus at an earlier stage, and acclaimed bass player Udo Pannakeet complete the band’s line up.

A new Focus era has arrived. In late 2018, the band released Focus 11 to huge acclaim. There is a rejuvenated passion in the new compositions, which adorn the new album and they tour in 2020 to celebrate the band’s 50 Anniversary.

Book Now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/focus-2020-50th-anniversary/