A new programme has created 18 new employment opportunities for sport coach apprentices across Tyne & Wear.

Established by The Royal Foundation, the Coach Core programme, delivered in partnership with Tyne & Wear Sport, will provide 18 young people with work experience, high quality training and recognisable qualifications with the long term aim of benefitting communities through a locally trained workforce, providing more opportunities for physical activity.

The apprentices have been recruited by local sporting and community-based employers. They will work full time and earn a wage whilst also working towards recognised qualifications and have access to a host of other learning opportunities to develop their skills as sports coaches.

Ruth Nicholson, Workforce Development Manager for Tyne & Wear Sport said, “Through this exciting new programme we are able to link young people who are currently seeking work opportunities in sport development, with employers who can provide a positive, engaging and rewarding experience. At the end of the experience they will be more employable and ultimately be part of a greater coaching service to engage, motivate and inspire their communities.”

The apprentices began their placements at the end of 2019 and were all assigned a mentor. As well as practical sport development work with their employers, they will learn about other areas of the businesses such as event organising and marketing. Education will also be a significant part of the programme, with each apprentice working towards a Level 2 Community Activator Coach and receiving training in a wide range of related topics including safeguarding, inclusive coaching and first aid.

This is the first time the programme has been run in Tyne & Wear and will lead the way for similar programmes across England over the next three years.

Driven by a desire to build upon the legacy of the Olympic Games, Coach Core was created by The Royal Foundation to inspire young people who are not in education or employment through sport, and create the next generation of sports coaches who will themselves go on to inspire their communities for many more generations to come.

The local employers are:

· Durham County Cricket Club

· Hat-trick

· National Trust

· Newcastle Eagles Foundation

· Newcastle United Foundation

· Northumberland Cricket Board

· Northumberland Rugby Board

· Percy Park Rugby Club

· Ponteland Rugby Club

· Sport Works Ltd

· Sporting Chance North East

· Sunderland Community Action Group

· Youth Almighty