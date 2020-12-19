A growing tech business is moving to larger premises in Stockton – creating three new roles in the process.

iStation will join scores of shops in Wellington Square ahead of major changes to the face of retail in the town due over the next couple of years.

Owner Bryan Holmes explained: “We are expanding our services and our team, so it seemed to be the right time to move.

“We can offer Apple support for all products including phones and we have been accredited by Apple as an “Independent Repair Provider” offering genuine Apple parts sourced from Apple.

“We use Apple diagnostics, tools, and processes to make sure your Apple product repair is done safely and reliably. – we are very proud of that – as it is rare for an independent to be given that accolade.

“As well as business services and repairs, we will sell new and refurbished goods and accessories. We will also offer a small conference room for B2B meetings, right in the centre of the town.”

Bryan, who hails from an IT background, started iStation in 2014 and having the quality of his work acknowledged by Apple has meant the company has gone from strength-to-strength.

Matt Boxall, centre manager, said: “It is exciting to have one of the town’s established independents join us as a tenant in the new look Wellington Square.

“The fact that iStation is Apple accredited says all there is to say about the quality of service offered by Bryan and his growing team.

“The centre is evolving all the time and is set for a bright future as Stockton’s shopping heart once the transition of businesses from the Castlegate Centre is complete.

“It is very much a case of ‘watch this space’ as we also introduce new retail blood to Wellington Square.”