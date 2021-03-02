Sunderland author Glenda Young continues to keep the North East on the literary map with the highly anticipated release of her new book, The Paper Mill Girl this month (18th March 2021) in paperback. Ahead of the official launch date the book will be available online from Waterstones and Amazon from 11th March.

Glenda clearly has all the right ingredients for historical saga as her latest release is her fifth book, in an initial six book deal, which has been extended with leading publisher Headline. Further northeast-set sagas will be hitting the shelves in 2022 and 2023. Glenda’s saga success shows the appetite amongst readers for the genre, and with sagas like Bridgerton becoming an instant classic hit it looks like the world of historical saga is set for an ongoing upwards trajectory.

Inspired by her lifelong love of soap operas, Glenda’s gritty and dramatic books continue to have a feisty young heroine at their core, showcasing strong North East woman in adversity and putting female empowerment centre stage in an early 20th century northern pit village.

Taking inspiration from extensive research with a range of groups including Sunderland Antiquarian Society and the Ryhope Heritage Society plus a visit to Frogmore Mill in Hertfordshire, the latest book is steeped in nostalgia. With the success of four books under her wing including Belle of the Back Streets, The Tuppenny Child, Pearl of Pit Lane and

The Girl with the Scarlet Ribbon, Glenda continues to bring immersive nostalgia to her loyal fan base.

Glenda Young said,

“The Paper Mill Girl is set in the fictional Grange Paper Works, which is based on the old paper mills of Sunderland which I researched extensively for the story. Sunderland’s paper mills no longer exist and it’s a privilege to bring them to life again, this time through the eyes of a young girl working there.

The book is set in the areas of Hendon and Ryhope in Sunderland and I’m very proud to be putting the village of Ryhope, where I was born and bred, on the literary map and bringing the village to life in my books.”

With distribution nationally, Glenda’s heart wrenching sagas are filled with drama, tragedy and romance, ideal for lovers of Dilly Court and Rosie Goodwin.

In addition to the saga book extension, 2021 will also see the release of Glenda’s new Cosy Crime series set in a B&B on the Yorkshire coast. Publisher Headline have signed three Cosy Crimes by Glenda Young and Murder at the Seaview Hotel will be out in August 2021, followed by further titles in May 2022 and May 2023.

Glenda added,

“I’m delighted to not only extend my saga books with Headline, but to also have the opportunity to move into a whole new genre. The first cosy crime book, Murder at the Seaview Hotel is really funny. It features a troupe of twelve Elvis impersonators, called Twelvis, and one of them is found dead with his blue suede shoes stolen. It was such fun to write and

time I sat down to write, I listened to an Elvis song to get me in the right mood for each chapter.”

Glenda Young also runs two hugely popular Coronation Street fan websites which have an impressive and international following. Glenda also writes Riverside, the first weekly soap opera for The People’s Friend. Her fiction is regularly published in The People’s Friend, Take a Break and My Weekly.