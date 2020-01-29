An official video available on the brand channels presents the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 range, consisting of the two new models 1100 PRO and 1100 Sport PRO

Revamped graphics, new exhaust and seat trim, shorter rear fender and low plate holder characterise the two new versions of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is enriched with an even more sporting heritage thanks to the new, narrower and shorter handlebar with Café Racer-style mirrors and Öhlins suspensions

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy) 27 January 2020 – Even more fun and high performance, featuring an original design, the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and 1100 Sport PRO are the ideal choice for those who want to ride a motorcycle with a 1079 cm³ engine with generous torque right from the bottom of the rev range, a 15-litre steel tank that, combined with the comfortable seat with the new coating, ensure even the longest rides are enjoyed in comfort.



The fun is guaranteed on the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport PRO, thanks to their iconic style and sense of freedom, together with agility and safety. Created for those who love to ride motorcycles even outside the city, perhaps also with a passenger, these new models are a further declination of the bike that identifies the Ducati Scrambler “Land Of Joy”.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO stands out for its new two-tone “Ocean Drive” colour scheme, combined with a steel Trellis frame and rear aluminium subframe, both black. The aluminium covers are also black. A new right-side dual tailpipe and low-slung plate holder ensure distinctive rear-end styling and, together with the new livery, give the bike a coiled, compact look. Another hallmark is the framed headlight; inspired by the protective adhesive tape used back in the ‘70s, a black metal “X” has been incorporated inside the headlight: a detail that makes the bike instantly identifiable, even with the lights off.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is the beefiest version in the Scrambler family. It features all the styling details of the PRO, but also a unique equipment set with Öhlins suspension, low-slung handlebars and Café Racer rear-view mirrors . The 1100 Sport PRO also features a Matt Black colour scheme, complemented by side panels sporting a painted 1100 logo.

The Ducati Scramblers 1100 PRO are also at the forefront of electronics. They are equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), regulated specifically for these models, and ABS Cornering, which ensure safety on every bend. The three standard Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City) help even less experienced riders to find the right balance in the use of electronic components by choosing their riding style.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO has an SRP of £11,295 and the Sport PRO has an SRP of £12,795, both will be available from the end of March 2020. More information about the new models are on Ducati Scrambler official wesite. The launch video is available on Ducati Scrambler official YouTube channel.