Newcastle civil and structural engineering firm RWO has announced two senior appointments as it continues to invest in resources and support for client services.

Paul Smith joins as a senior civil engineer while Alex Mitcheson has been promoted to the position of principal engineer. With more than 30 years’ residential experience, Paul Smith will be part of the expanding civils team, providing design work for regional and national house builders, contractors and developers.

A member of the Institution of Civil Engineers, Alex Mitcheson will be involved in RWO’s expanding range of commercial and residential civil engineering work, as well as supporting the senior management team in project planning and development.

Currently employing 25 people and targeting revenues in excess of £2m in the next 12 months, RWO is currently recruiting for a number of engineering and technician jobs to support new business wins.

Services have been provided as part of plans to create affordable new homes on Washington FC’s former ground an affordable housing project in Spennymoor and new homes on land at the former Dunston Hill Hospital in Whickham.

Engineering support for a new 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution building in Liverpool for Marshall Construction (West Yorkshire) and various new residential schemes with facilities management and regeneration specialists, Equans, has also been provided.

Managing director Ross Oakley said the building and construction sector continues to require access to high quality technical expertise and resources as the economy moves out of lockdown.

He added: “Our investment in Paul and Alex alongside other experienced and talented people is the linchpin of providing top quality advice to our clients. We look forward to both contributing to our ongoing success and adding significantly to the team’s knowledge, capabilities and all-round experience.”

Services offered by RWO include all aspects of civil and structural engineering design, from pre- planning work such as flood risk assessments, schematic drainage and highways layouts and conceptual site modelling, to detailed design of all civil engineering infrastructure components, building foundations and superstructures. RWO has a diverse and expanding portfolio of clients working across all industry sectors.

The company operates from modern offices in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Leeds. More at https://rwo.group/