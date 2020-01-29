smart EQ fortwo coupé priced from £16,850 OTR incl. plug-in car grant

smart EQ forfour starts from £17,285 OTR incl. plug-in car grant

Available in fortwo coupé, fortwo cabrio and forfour bodystyles

On sale now with first customer deliveries due from March 2020

The new smart EQ range is now on sale, with prices starting from £16,850 for the smart fortwo coupé (including PICG grant of £3,500; total price £20,350 excluding grant). The forfour is priced from £17,285 (£20,785 excluding grant), and the unique fortwo cabriolet starts at £20,420 (£23,920 excluding grant).

The smart electric drive features an 82 hp electric motor powering the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. All smart EQ models have a range of around 70 miles, while maximum speed is electronically limited to 81 mph.

The 96-cell lithium-ion battery is coupled with a – now standard – 22 kW on-board charger, meaning that charging can take less than 40 minutes (from 10 to 80% charge) using a rapid charger, and can be charged in less than six hours using a home wall box.

The new smart EQ range features a re-designed exterior with new front bumper and grille painted in body panel colour, and new halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights and new halogen taillights. There are four model lines available; passion advanced, pulse premium, prime exclusive and the edition 1.

Standard specification on all models include multifunction leather steering wheel, rear parking sensors, smart media system (navigation, seven-inch touchscreen, charging station finder, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, DAB, Android Auto and Mirrorlink), acoustic presence indicator and comfort package.

The passion advanced is available on both the fortwo coupé (£16,850 incl. PICG) and forfour (£17,285 incl. PICG), and comes with 15-inch alloy wheels in a four-spoke design painted black with a high-sheen finish and upholstery in black fabric with double-stitching in white.

In addition to the passion advanced, pulse premium offers 16-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels painted black with high-sheen finish; brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs; storage net on centre console; and rear view camera.. Coupé and forfour models come with a panoramic roof and sunblind, while the cabriolet comes with a draft stop.

Prime exclusive models feature 16-inch eight-Y-spoke alloy wheels painted black; full-LED headlights (for the first time on smart); ambient lighting; automatically dimming interior mirror; heated seats for driver and passenger; and dashboard and door centre panels in black fabric and accent trim in black and leather upholstery.

Available on fortwo coupé and cabriolet, the limited edition smart EQ edition 1 comes with a specially selected colour package in asphalt grey; radiator trim in black; black high-gloss decals; BRABUS spoiler and side sills; and 16-inch BRABUS alloy wheels in high-gloss black with a red accent. The fortwo edition 1 coupé is on sale for £23,790, and the cabriolet is £26,210 (incl. PICG).

Model Road fund licence (£) Rec. OTR price (£) Rec. OTR price inlc. PICG (£) P11D value (£) BiK (%) passion advanced fortwo coupe 0 20,350 16,850 20,295 0 forfour 0 20,785 17,285 20,730 0 pulse premium fortwo coupe 0 21,500 18,000 21,445 0 fortwo cabrio 0 23,920 20,420 23,865 0 forfour 0 21,935 18,435 21,880 0 prime exclusive fortwo coupe 0 22,650 19,105 22,595 0 fortwo cabrio 0 25,070 21,570 25,015 0 forfour 0 23,085 19,585 23,030 0 edition 1 fortwo coupe 0 24,145 20,645 24,090 0 fortwo cabrio 0 26,565 23,065 26,510 0

For more information on the smart range, or to find a local retailer, please visit: uk.smart.com.