Commerce House in Middlesbrough has made two key appointments to work onsite at the business community as life returns to something resembling normality.

And the new recruits have been welcomed by tenants and team members alike as the Grade II listed converted building is getting busier by the day again.

Jane Shutt, 39 from Saltburn is delighted to join the team. Bringing with her customer service skills from being a recruitment consultant and hotel receptionist previously, Jane is delighted to join the team in the permanent position.

Jane, who also cares for her elderly dad at home, enjoyed working as a temp at Commerce in 2018 and had kept an eye out waiting for a position to become available. She said:

“I love meeting new people and this building is so impressive. It is a truly beautiful and calm place, and I can’t think of anywhere better to spend a working day.”

Joining Jane as a new recruit is 35-year Middlesbrough man, Gavin Brown. Gavin’s previous post was at Middlesbrough College, and he has also worked in Axa call centre, as a chef at Toby Carvery and in groundworks over the span of his career. Gavin, who walks his dogs and cares for his parents outside of work, said:

“I too had covered some shifts here before and was keen to work with the team. I have settled in straight away, everyone including the tenants are lovely and it’s a great place to work. It’s friendly, peaceful, professional and high-end – makes it a pleasure to come to work every day.”

The pair will be supporting facilities manager Christine Huntington in a range of duties to ensure that the high-quality office facility maintains its 5-star standards. Christine said:

“Ensuring the building looks its best and the tenants and their clients get top class service is our priority at Commerce House. Both Jane and Gavin love being here, as demonstrated previously, so when they said they would be keen to join permanently, I was delighted.

“It is exciting to be welcoming people back to the building to use the boardroom, hot desking and meeting facilities. Virtual tenancy is busy so to have extra support was important. We have tenants in every day now, so it is starting to feel much more normal. With that in mind, it was essential to have a full team in place to service the building and customers to our very best ability. I know Jane and Gavin will make a huge difference and look forward to working with them for a long time to come!”

Commerce House is situated in the heart of TS1 in Middlesbrough and is thriving business community offering office space, meeting space, hot desking and virtual tenancy. There are currently just a handful of offices still available that are suitable for between 8 and 12 desks. To enquire please email christine@commerce-chambers.co.uk

More information is available at www.commerce-house.co.uk