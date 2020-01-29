Vauxhall Ready4Business provides SMEs with flexible and affordable contract hire offers

Combo Cargo from £199 per month and all-new Vivaro available from £229 per month with just one month’s initial rental

Vans’ class-leading fuel economy further reduces running costs for business owners

Luton – Vauxhall’s new Ready4Business rental programme offers small businesses affordable contract hire options on its class-leading vans, including Combo Cargo and the all-new British-built Vivaro. With immediate delivery and short rental periods from just two years up to five years, Ready4Business gives SME customers flexibility in the current uncertain business climate.

The Vivaro is available in two variants, starting from £229 per month with a matching initial rental of £229 (excluding VAT). Similarly, the Combo Cargo is available in two versions, starting from £199 per month with a £199 initial rental (excluding VAT). The Combo Cargo Sportive model even comes with metallic paint at no extra cost to make an even more impressive statement on the road.

Contract hire for the Ready4Business scheme is provided through the award-winning Free2Move Lease, led by Vauxhall’s parent company, Groupe PSA. Agreements are tailored to suit the needs of the customer and, with only one-month advance payments available, the scheme provides excellent financial flexibility to the customer and their business.

Combined with the class-leading fuel economy of the Combo Cargo and all-new Vivaro, rentals through the Ready4Business scheme give small business owners access to high quality vehicles at low running costs all year round.

“With these new and exciting offers, customers have the chance to get a van for their business at an exceptional rate, whilst enjoying a franchised dealer experience, immediate delivery and an outstanding customer experience delivered from Vauxhall’s Retailer network,” said Richard Hughes, Vauxhall’s LCV Director. “Both the multiple award-winning Combo Cargo and the best-selling British-built Vivaro offer maximum practicality, comfort and economy to SMEs across the UK, helping to drive their businesses further.”