Recognised partner Clarks Vehicle Conversions has developed new welfare Crafter

Converted Volkswagen Crafter will support mobile workforces

Seven-seat van achieved N1 type approval, providing almost £2,000 savings for customers

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offers bespoke and off-the-shelf conversions across its lineup

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ recognised converter, Clarks Vehicle Conversions, has launched a new welfare Crafter to support mobile workforces, such as motorway maintenance crews.

After joining Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning Converter Recognition Scheme earlier this year, Clarks Vehicle Conversions has now developed its first welfare vehicle, based on the Volkswagen Crafter.

The converted Crafter, available to order now, will be used by mobile workforces, such as motorway maintenance crews, and offers self-contained facilities to support the workers while on the road.

Highlights within the seven-seat welfare vehicle include a cassette toilet with a modesty screen, 2kw diesel heater, 700w boiler, 400w microwave, double-tap hand wash in front and rear, and an optional eco solar pack.

The welfare Crafter has achieved N1 type approval allowing it to benefit from commercial vehicle excise duty. This adds a saving of £1,970 compared to equivalent M1 vehicles in the first year.

Family-run Clarks Vehicle Conversions, based in Doncaster, has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, and its products bolster Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ bespoke conversions across its line-up.

As part of its Converter Recognition Scheme, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles completes a rigorous certification process to ensure all recognised converters meet the stringent quality and technical criteria required to offer customers class-leading conversions.

All conversions completed by any of the recognised converter partners are fully covered by a warranty that matches the term of the base vehicle warranty, while customers liaise with a single point of contact at their Van Centre for all servicing and aftersales support for a seamless ownership experience.

Nick Axtell, Specialist Sales Manager for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We are delighted that the first welfare Crafter is now available from Clarks Vehicle Conversions. At Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, we are committed to providing the best bespoke and off-the-shelf conversions and with our Converter Recognition Scheme, we are able to work with our customers and cater to their bespoke needs.”

David Chilvers, Head of Sales from Clarks Vehicle Conversions, commented: “It has been great working with the VW team and becoming a preferred convertor. Our team at Clarks Vehicle Conversions have worked tirelessly to develop the welfare VW Crafter and we’re pleased to now offer it to customers across the UK. We’re delighted to have also achieved N1 type approval meaning a huge saving for customers.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.