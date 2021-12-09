LOCAL FINTECH SUPPORTS STUDENTS WITH CHANCE TO WIN BURSARY

During the pandemic, UK firms have invested considerable sums in their technology as they cater for employees working from home. Data from the Office for National Statistics suggests this trend is continuing as investment in new technologies is still gaining traction – increasing by more than 7% from Q4 2019 to Q2 2021.*

The rapid growth of all things digital is no surprise throughout the covid crisis but it does provide real potential for a new generation of digitally savvy graduates entering into the growing world of fintech.

By April 2020, the pandemic had forced almost 1.6 billion children and students out of their schools and universities worldwide – with the number of active users of Google Classroom doubling to 100 million.** These children will be the first to have experienced such a technology-savvy education – raising the bar and creating a future generation of school leavers and graduates with high-quality digital skills – ideally suited to a career in the fintech industry.

Seopa has been supporting UK graduates with its Fintech Scholarship programme for higher education students, an initiative that has been specifically designed to help foster greater diversity in the fintech sector across the UK. The bursary, now calling for final applications before entries close on 31st December, will be awarded to one student from each UK region; Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland – receiving £1,000 each which can be used to cover part of the cost of their studies, course materials or any other living expenses.

The aim of the scholarship is to encourage students from outside the world of fintech to explore what the sector could potentially offer them as a career and enter a short blog post on what the next generation see as the future of fintech.

Marja Lahelma-Barnsley, Programme Leader for MSc Financial Technology at Manchester Metropolitan University, comments: “FinTech is reshaping the ways that financial needs are met. Man Met’s FinTech qualifications are built with a recognition that innovation needs new ideas even more than it needs new tech. Positive change is driven by enabling professionals with a range of opinions and experiences to drive the sector. The Quotezone initiative supports the need to help a diverse range of future professionals and entrepreneurs start their journey.”

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Seopa, comments: “Diversity of talent is key, it builds a more dynamic and innovative team. Personally, I studied Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering and started my career as a Stress Engineer, working on stress analysis of aircraft structures for Bombardier Aerospace before I created Seopa – a company that is now a household name in financial comparison technology. We want this scholarship to give students the chance to explore their options and understand the potential in fintech.

“I suspect, given the investment in classroom technology during the pandemic, that we’ll witness a boom of digitally savvy graduates in the coming years – a very positive development for our rapidly growing company and the fintech industry itself.”

Seopa has been recognised with six Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards, and has been awarded a Deloitte Best Managed Company Award each year for the past three years – topped by the Gold Standard Deloitte Award for Best Managed Company in 2020 and 2021 – making it five consecutive wins.

The deadline to apply for the Fintech Scholarship is 31st December 2021, full details of how to apply are available here: Fintech Scholarship .

As a leading fintech employer, Seopa has been investing in recruitment throughout lockdown, with new fintech roles in both Belfast and Timisoara including a Senior Business Development Executive, a CRM Specialist, a Product Owner, Front End Developers and multiple graduate positions. Seopa also has several phases of recruitment planned for 2022 including a UK graduate recruitment process, due to start in February.