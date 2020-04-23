The North East’s largest bus company has brought forward the launch of its new website to help key workers and those making essential journeys during the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 over the last four weeks or so, teams have worked around the clock to launch the website at these unprecedented times, when customer information is as important as ever.

The new website, which was developed by industry-leading provider Passenger, is now live and provides Go North East customers with improved information and a whole host of new and enhanced features.

The site allows customers to view live bus times and interactive maps, as well as giving them the ability to favourite their most used bus stops, journeys and timetables for quick and easy access.

It also comes with an improved journey planner, simpler, built-in timetables and enhanced service updates, giving Go North East customers access to all the information they need to get from A to B.

The new website additionally makes Go North East the latest bus company in the UK to release open data ahead of the Department for Transport’s open data regulations.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We’re delighted to have launched our new website. It’s something we’ve been working on for a while now and, with the team at Passenger, we’ve been able to bring the release forward to provide our customers that are making essential journeys with better tools and information during these challenging times.

“With the introduction of live times and interactive maps to our website for the first time, as well as a whole host of other new features including the ability to favourite bus stops, journeys and timetables, it will make getting from A to B a whole lot easier for existing and new customers.

“The team at Passenger have been a pleasure to work with and that, combined with the hard work of our commercial team, has made the whole process run smoothly from start to finish and I can’t thank them enough.”

Tom Quay, CEO and founder at Passenger, attributes the success of the project to the focus and commitment from both organisations, explaining: “Over the last few months, things have changed quickly and drastically. Something that has remained steady throughout is the dedication of both the Go North East and Passenger teams.

“Being able to launch the website ahead of schedule has helped those making essential journeys needed to keep critical services functioning – something we are all pleased and proud to have helped make happen.”

To find out more about Go North East and to view the new website, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.