During The Game Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles tonight, Amazon Games announced that New World, its first massively multiplayer online (MMO) PC game, will launch in May 2020. The launch timing was revealed in a cinematic trailer that introduced players to Aeternum, the Eternal Isle, a vast and diverse land of danger and opportunity.

New World is an open world MMO set in the twilight of the Age of Exploration, during the 17th century. In New World, players are pitted against the haunted wilderness of a mysterious island known as Aeternum. Success in New World depends on players’ ability to conquer not only companies of rival players, but the dark soul of Aeternum itself, as it unleashes undead legions, hell-bent on purging them from its shores. In its unsettled state, Aeternum is open and chaotic, but rich in opportunity for soldiers, explorers, artisans, and empire-builders.

Massive battles set New World apart, with fortress sieges against other players and supernatural invasions, featuring up to 100 players on the battlefield at once. Combat in New World is visceral and skill-based, giving players direct control over their movements and attacks. Players can band together to form powerful Companies operating out of fortified strongholds, or play alone and acquire and customise their own homes as they contribute to the growth of the larger community around them. New World provides near-limitless play, with classless character progression, social systems, and rich crafting mechanics.

“We want our players to feel the depth—and the danger—of New World from the moment they step onto the shores of Aeternum in May 2020,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games. “Our team has been working tirelessly to create a deep, immersive world that delivers challenges and surprises at every turn, and we’re so excited to reveal a bit more of it today.”

New World is being developed by Amazon Games’ development studio in Orange County, California, with a team comprised of industry veterans with experience building some of the world’s most beloved multiplayer games, including Destiny, World of Warcraft, and Everquest.

To pre-order New World visit newworld.com. Players who pre-order New World will receive Isabella’s amulet, the Fist Bump emote, a guild crest set, and the Expedition One unique title, plus access to Closed Beta in April 2020.

For more information on New World, please visit newworld.com, and follow the game on Twitch, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.