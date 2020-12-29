As 2020 comes to a close, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sunderland has spoken of the vital role universities have played during the past 12 months.

Sir David Bell has praised the “resilience and adaptability” shown by both students and university staff – and he looked ahead to 2021 and the crucial role institutions will continue to play.

In a New Year’s message which can be seen here, Sir David said: “Our universities are front and centre when it comes to the national recovery so our work is more vital today than it has ever been.”

During the past 12 months, the University of Sunderland has played a crucial role in caring for those affected by the pandemic.

From student nurses heading onto the frontline, to trainee teachers supporting isolating children; from donating life-saving healthcare equipment, to manufacturing Covid-proof door openers, the University has placed itself at the forefront of the ongoing fight.

Sir David has highlighted how such vital efforts have only highlighted the numbers of people aspiring to attend universities “both in this country and the wider world”.

The full New Year message can be viewed here.