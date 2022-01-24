After already reaching a £12 million record, the Sales and Investment Team at Newcastle-based Walton Robinson have gone on to complete two multi-million pound investment deals.

The two developments, Lillico House and Osborne Road, sold for £3.6 million and £1.5 million respectively.

Sales and Investment Consultant, Chris Wilkin, said: “The demand for these prominent HMO investments was phenomenal and shows the robust nature of the Newcastle student investment market throughout the pandemic.

“It was great to achieve such positive results for our clients.”

Walton Robinson had already previously quadrupled its sales compared to the same six-month period back in 2019.

Sales Manager, James Devenish, said: “Our large increase of sales shows the strength and knowledge within our Sales and Investments department which is further backed by the number of five-star reviews we’re receiving from our clients on a weekly basis.

“Walton Robinson is constantly showing why we’re the leading estate agent for Investment properties within Newcastle and one of the largest within the North East market.”

Walton Robinson operates throughout the North East with a dedicated investment team based in The Bruce Building, the company’s regional headquarters, on Percy Street in Newcastle.

The team act on behalf of investors on a range of acquisitions and disposals as well as providing consultancy services to developers and funds.

Investment Director, Richard Ponton, said: “Special mention must go to Chris Wilkin who has led on many an investment deal, using his considerable market knowledge and industry contacts to record a staggering number of sales.”

Walton Robinson has developed a dedicated team of sales professionals, who have in-depth knowledge and expertise in the local property market.

To provide customers with a seamless transition from the initial enquiry to the sale of their property, Walton Robinson offers a variety of services including free valuations, professional photography, 360-degree video tours and marketing support throughout.

To make an enquiry about selling your property with Walton Robinson, please contact 0191 243 1000, visit www.waltonrobinson.com, or visit our Percy Street office.