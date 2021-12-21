Residents at Kenton Hall care home in Kenton Lane, Newcastle welcomed Mr P the miniature horse for his first post-lockdown Christmas visit.

With a nod to the festive season, Mr P and owner Katy Smith dressed for the occasion to bring a smile to the faces of the residents.

The chestnut and white visitor, part of KL Pony Therapy & Events, and his Kenton Hall friends had a great afternoon and thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company.

Research has confirmed that equine therapy has many benefits. It lowers blood pressure and heart rate, alleviates stress, and reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Home manager Steve Robson said: “It was such a joy to welcome Mr P and Katy into our home.

“We have really missed the many friends who came to visit before Covid stopped it all, and Mr P is a firm favourite. The residents had a fantastic time, and the Christmas theme was the perfect start to the festive season, which we all love to celebrate.”

Katy Smith said: “Mr P and I very much enjoyed our visit to Kenton Hall and getting into the Christmas spirt. As we have not been able to do our usual festive visits for the last two years it’s great to be back.

“K L Pony Therapy has missed all the residents and staff, so it has been lovely to dress up in the Elf Rug especially made and reindeer horns for Mr P. and myself dressed up as well. To see all the smiles, laughter, chatter and have time with all the residents is priceless and so very important at this time of year. A huge thank you for having us.”