2022 is so far proving a good year for selling your home, as a Newcastle-based estate agent sees over £8.5 million worth of acceptable offers.

Estate and property management agency, Walton Robinson, received almost £9 million of acceptable offers, after just over a week of trading in the new year.

Sales and Investment Consultant, Chris Wilkin, said: “There continues to be a lack of available stock on the market and sustained demand from all types of purchasers.

“If you are thinking of selling, now is definitely the time to get an up to date valuation.”

Demand for properties in Newcastle has soared so far this year, with the number of acceptable offers increasing by 92% in comparison with last year.

Walton Robinson had already previously quadrupled its sales compared to the same six-month period back in 2019.

Sales Manager, James Devenish, said: “January has provided us with more exciting opportunities as the market continues to be as busy as last year.

“Most sellers have been amazed at the current value of their properties and we’re able to achieve over market value for the majority of properties.”

Walton Robinson operates throughout the North East with a dedicated Sales Team based in The Bruce Building, the company’s regional headquarters, on Percy Street in Newcastle.

The agency has developed a dedicated team of sales professionals, who have in-depth knowledge and expertise in the local property market.

To provide customers with a seamless transition from the initial enquiry to the sale of their property, Walton Robinson offers a variety of services including free valuations, professional photography, 360-degree video tours and marketing support throughout.

To make an enquiry about selling your property with Walton Robinson, please contact 0191 243 1000, visit www.waltonrobinson.com, or visit our Percy Street office.