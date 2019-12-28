Newcastle Falcons centre Tom Penny has joined Harlequins until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has made 21 starts for the Falcons since progressing through the academy, five of those coming this season.

Director of rugby Dean Richards said: “We wish Tom all the best for his move to Harlequins.

“He has had to bounce back from a number of major injury problems during his time with us, including two ACLs and a broken arm.

“His contract with us was due to expire at the end of the current season but this opportunity has come up, so he leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the future.”