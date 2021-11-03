Newcastle Falcons partner with Newcastle Racecourse to deliver elite sporting weekend

Newcastle Falcons and Newcastle Racecourse will come together this month to deliver a weekend of ‘Northern R&R’ which will see attendees enjoy two elite sporting events over one weekend.

On Friday 26th November, the North-East’s premiership rugby union team, Newcastle Falcons, take on the Worcester Warriors in the latest installment of the Gallagher Premiership with kick-off at Kingston Park at 7.45pm.

Then, on Saturday 27th November Newcastle Racecourse hosts one of the most prestigious hurdle races in the horse racing calendar, the Betfair Fighting Fifth, where some of the finest hurdlers in the world compete for an historic prize.

Those purchasing the bundle will receive 20% off the events, with prices starting from £27.20 for adults and £6 for under 18s.

Semore Kurdi, CEO of Newcastle Rugby Ltd said: “The North-East has a lot to offer both to those from inside the region and those from further afield. From a sporting perspective we have a huge amount of talent spread across numerous venues and that combined with an array of hospitality options and vast array of other activities going on in the city centre means we can offer a full weekend of ‘Northern R&R’.

“It’s great to be able to package this up for people really wanting to make the most of what Newcastle has to offer, and to continue to support the preservation of elite sport in the North of England.”

In addition to offering the bundle, the venues will work with Newcastle City Council, Newcastle Gateshead Initiative (NGI) and NE1 to deliver a host of additional information for people attending the two events including restaurant and bar recommendations, hotel offers and other activities taking place over the weekend.

Paul Elliott, Executive Director of Newcastle Racecourse, said: “It’s great to join forces with Newcastle Falcons to offer up a really exciting weekend of elite sport. This is a great deal for the people of Newcastle to enjoy both rugby and horseracing plus a positive initiative to encourage visitors from out of town to make a trip to Newcastle for the weekend. I hope that we can build on this year’s offer with Newcastle Falcons and the rest of our partners in the North-East in the future.”

There are three bundles available, full details are available on the NGI website here. Packages are available for advanced booking only.

Throughout the weekend Point Blank Shooting in Newcastle will also be offering a special deal for anyone attending the Northern R&R weekend.

This includes free gun upgrades worth £50 when booking a range for 1-2 hours, happy hour all evening with 2 for £9 on cocktails and £4 pints all evening. Book by quoting ‘NORTHERN R&R” through info@pointblankshooting.co.uk or lucy@pointblankshooting.co.uk.

The venue will also be hosting a bottomless brunch on Sunday 28th November, during which anyone attending the Northern R&R weekend will be entitled to free gun upgrades worth £50. All offers are subject to availability.

Tickets can be purchased from either venue via Newcastle Falcons (0871 226 6060) or Newcastle Racecourse (0191 236 2020).