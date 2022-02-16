Newcastle High School for Girls (NHSG) – Sunday Times’ North East Independent School of the Year 2020 – has announced the appointment of recent alumna, Jasmine Summers, to its School Governing Board.

Keen to appoint a young member with more recent experience of school life, the school specifically sought a former pupil who could bring a fresh approach to the Board, while providing sound strategic and leadership experience for the successful candidate.

Qualified investment banker, Jasmine Summers (26) was selected from a strong pool of candidates during a rigorous recruitment process. The Board’s youngest appointment, Jasmine originally joined NHSG on a bursary scheme in 2007 aged eleven. Originally from Northumberland, she has spent several years working in investment banking in London, and has recently taken a career break to travel to Mozambique and Central America.

Jasmine says she was keen to join the School Governing Board so that she could give something back to the school that helped her to nurture her skills and confidence. She said: “I’m especially keen to support the school in regards to its bursaries and scholarships programme. There are so many opportunities out there for people like me, who might not have had the means necessary to apply to a school like Newcastle High in the traditional way. Nobody’s future should be limited by their childhood circumstances, and I am so incredibly grateful to my mum for the life-changing decision she made early on in my school career.”

Jasmine’s new role will see her providing constructive input into the strategic development of NHSG, reviewing the performance of the school and supporting the Head and leadership team with advice and ideas.

Michael Tippett, Head, NHSG, said: “I was delighted that Jasmine came through as the most impressive candidate in the selection process for the school to appoint an alumna to the Governing Board, from a very strong field. The support shown to the School by alumnae adds great value, and I am confident that Jasmine will in turn add a new dimension to the support provided by the SGB and I look forward to working with her.”

Patricia Alexander, Chair, NHSG School Governing Board, said: “We were keen to get a younger voice on the governing body whilst also giving a past pupil the opportunity to join a board and gain valuable experience of all that entails. We have made an excellent appointment with Jasmine and she is already bringing the board a fresh perspective especially with her prior knowledge of the school.”

Jasmine added: “NHSG was a wholly encouraging environment where success and intelligence were celebrated. I was constantly reminded that I could be whoever – and whatever – I wanted to be. Ambition was encouraged, respected and supported. Being able to play a role in its future and the opportunities for other girls like me is a real privilege.”

