Knight Frank has brokered a deal with The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to lease 18,500 sq. ft. of office space at Eldon Square in Newcastle – bringing the city centre office development to full capacity.

The Trust will use the first-floor property for staff training and chose the location largely based on its prime location which is close to the Royal Victory Infirmary and the major public transport hub at the Haymarket, providing good links to the Freeman hospitals.

Fit-out works started recently to create a number of training suites for teaching both clinical and non-clinical staff, plus some support space and a reception area.

Knight Frank is the joint letting agent working on behalf of Eldon Square’s asset managers – Catella APAM.

Patrick Matheson, Partner at Knight Frank, said: “This is a significant letting for the city centre. As well as being a prime location for public transport, the property also has excellent access to amenities for food, leisure and shopping.”

The Trust has signed a 25-year lease and will move in early next year once works are complete.

Property Manager at The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Anthony Bailes, adds: “We are delighted to have found a property that is so close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary and public transport hub to Freeman because convenience and ease of access for our people when they need to leave their job to train, is so important.

“The move will significantly raise the standard of the environment and the comfort levels for our staff so we are very much looking forward to moving in.”

The publisher of Chroniclelive, The Chronicle, The Journal and The Sunday Sun, NCJ Media, are also a tenant at Eldon Square offices.

Bernice Nesham of Catella APAM, Eldon Square’s Asset Manager, commented: “We are delighted to welcome our newest tenant to the office space in the heart of our shopping centre.

“This is a significant and important letting not just for the centre, but for our region as a whole. We are proud that the Trust has selected our premises to facilitate such an important programme as the NHS training centre which will support the incredible NHS staff in continuing to deliver crucial services for the region and our communities.”