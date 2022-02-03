Newcastle has been named as the fifth-best location to experience some of Britain’s best natural offerings.

The study placed the city at fifth place in the rankings, scoring 242 points out of a possible 500 thanks to a host of National Trust sites on its doorstep, while also ranking as the third best value location.

The scoring system combined five factors including rare species of animals, stargazing spots, National Trust sites, and outdoor activities nearby, with each city being awarded points out of 100 per ranking.

While major cities may seem worlds apart from the slower pace and greener pastures of the countryside, research by McCarthy Stone has found that numerous UK cities have an array of natural wonder right on their doorstep.

The results reveal that the South Coast’s outdoor offerings make the region a hotbed for nature-seekers. Top-scoring Plymouth (345 points) boasts 10 National Trust sites and four National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty on its doorstep. Southampton follows in second, with the coastal city earning 297 points, thanks to a number of nearby nature spots.

With more remote working opportunities, many Londoners swapped city living for the countryside following lockdown. However, the study shows that London is ranked third, scoring 255 points out of 500. This is thanks to the capital’s 240 outdoor activities, making it one of the greenest cities on the list.

Bristol came fourth with 242 points, followed by Newcastle and Swansea with both cities picking up 206 points to come joint fifth.

Table of top 10 UK cities for nature

Rank City Points 1 Plymouth 345 2 Southampton 297 3 London 255 4 Bristol 242 5 Newcastle 206 6 Swansea 206 7 Oxford 199 8 Wolverhampton 188 9 Birmingham 185 10 Bournemouth 176

Best cities for nearby stargazing spots revealed

Budding astronomers may also consider the southwest region when looking for a new home, after the research found Bristol to be the UK’s star city. Fourth in the overall nature rankings with 242 points, Bristol boasts four major stargazing spots and has some of the lowest light pollution levels in the country.

Nearby Cardiff followed closely behind as the second-best city for stargazing, with London securing third place. London scored 255 points in the overall ranking and boasts sites like Morden Hall Park, hailed as perfect for stargazing by the National Trust.

Cities with rare species on their doorstep

Newcastle is the most northerly city to make the overall top 10, with a total of 206 points and has been named as the number one ranked city in the UK for rare species of animals, with residents able to see red squirrels.

Joint-second cities Aberdeen and Norwich, which scored 140 and 166 points in the overall totals are also well located for spotting rare animals. Aberdeen’s Bullers of Buchan is home to puffins and Norfolk’s Ranworth Broad is known for its otters.

Best value cities for nature ranked

The study also looks at which locations offer the best value for those seeking nature on their doorstep. Combining the overall scores with average property prices for each city, the results again show Plymouth’s prowess when it comes to nature, with residents paying £636.23 per point to live in the city.

Southampton follows again in second with £798.65 per point, with Newcastle at £961.17, Aberdeen and Wolverhampton at £1,057.86 and £1,114.36, respectively.

Miruna Constantinescu, National Marketing Director at McCarthy Stone , said: “From stargazing to national parks, it’s amazing to see the wealth of natural hotspots which the UK has to offer in such proximity to large parts of the population.

“The lure of coastal and countryside developments may seem like the obvious choice for nature-lovers but, this study has shown that you can enjoy amazing nature sites on your doorstep across the UK.

“We understand the importance of getting outdoors, especially after living under restrictions over the past 18 months, and it’s great to be able to highlight some of the UK’s natural beauty.”

For more information on the UK’s best value cities for nature lovers and to view full rankings per area, visit: https://www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/content-and-resources/have-fun/best-nature-locations-uk/