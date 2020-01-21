An ambitious restoration and conversion of an historic Newcastle building to create luxury apartments has been shortlisted for two prestigious design awards.

Byzantine House, located in Eskdale Terrace, Jesmond – and recently converted into 10 one and two-bed apartments and mews – has been nominated in this year’s Lord Mayor’s Design Awards.

Newcastle’s Lord Mayor’s Design Awards, which have been run every two years since 1994, aim to promote the best architecture, environmental design and improvements to the built environment across the city. Awards and commended finalists are given to outstanding projects in the fields of architecture, planning, urban and landscape design.

Byzantine House, converted by design-led local developer Provenance Developments, is in the running to win best conservation/refurbishment project along with best housing development in the city.

Winners and commendations will be announced at an awards ceremony takes place at the Mansion House, Jesmond, on February 6.

The first show home opened to the public in October and already estate agent Urban Base has successfully confirmed reservations on 50pc of the homes.

Built in 1914-15 to a design by local architect Marcus Kenneth Glass, the grade 1 listed building showcases the style and opulence of an Art Deco interpretation of the Byzantine Revival style.

Provenance Developments and its award-winning interior designer Melanie Brown, of Design Direction, have paid respect to the unique features of the building and designed new homes that boast individually designed layouts, light filled interiors and an unrivalled level of high-quality finish.

Melanie said: “To be recognised in the Lord Mayor’s Design Awards is a great tribute to the efforts of the entire planning, design and build team that delivered the project. Whatever happens at the final ceremony, it’s still an honour and privilege to be recognised as being among the very best of Newcastle’s residential projects in the last two years.”

Her business partner Varsha Sehgal added: “This recognition along with the strong demand for the properties is proof that the City recognises and values high-end, design-led property projects.”

Byzantine House was originally built as a synagogue and served the United Hebrew Congregation of Newcastle upon Tyne until closure of the building in 1986. More latterly the building was used by Newcastle High School for Girls. And now the building has been converted into luxury living.

For more details call Urban Base on 0845 6431186 or visit their website.