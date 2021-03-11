One year on from the launch of technology company Twinview, part of Newcastle-based Space Group, the business has signed three international partnership deals to deliver growth of at least £3million over the next three years.

The partnerships will see Twinview – used for the effective maintenance and management of property via a single, integrated, online platform – rolled-out by Nordic BIM Group in Norway, Sweden and Finland. Two more deals signed with bimTEC in Portugal and IIMBE in New Zealand and Australia will allow Twinview to scale further. There are also plans to expand into North America and mainland Europe in 2021.

Twinview, the first commercial platform of its kind, is revolutionising the management of property, connecting Internet of Things (IoT) devices, facilities management software, operational and management information to a Building Information Model, all of which can be accessed in a web browser from anywhere, at any time.

The platform helps reduce carbon outputs and operational costs including energy, whilst creating a golden thread of information throughout the life of the building, recording maintenance decisions and changes through occupation – all in one place. This golden thread is a critical element of the UK Government’s draft Building Safety Bill published in July 2020 in response to the Grenfell Tower disaster, currently progressing through parliament.

According to a report by the United Nations on Sustainable Real Estate Development, properties consume around 40% of the world’s energy. The tech company is now developing its energy prediction model, with Twinview’s data scientist collaborating with academics at Northumbria University.

The partnership is currently Beta testing the use of artificial intelligence to learn from operational data gathered from buildings owned and managed by London-based property company Great Portland Estates, tracking energy costs and carbon emissions. Following the trials, Twinview will roll-out the energy prediction tool more widely later in the year.

Commenting on the success of Twinview’s first year, Rob Charlton, chief executive of Space Group said, “Despite the challenges of a global pandemic and the fact that Twinview was launched at the beginning of lockdown, we are delighted with the progress we have made and are looking forward to continuing to develop the platform in 2021 and, importantly, engaging with building owners so they can improve their business outcomes by implementing a digital twin.

“The climate crisis means all businesses must address their environmental impact more urgently, and with property having the biggest global impact on our energy consumption and carbon output, reducing it has to be a priority.

“Twinview provides the tools to do so and is at the forefront of effective building management globally, helping businesses to understand and reduce their environmental impact and manage their assets more efficiently and cost-effectively.”