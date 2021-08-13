Newcastle United and British sportswear brand Castore have launched the Magpies’ new black, grey and gold away kit, which is available to buy now at shop.nufc.co.uk

and the St. James’ Park store.

The eye-catching design features distinctive black and dark grey horizontal stripes across the shirt, with a sleek white and gold collar. The shirt is teamed with black shorts and black socks with a gold turnover.

The kit is adorned with an all-gold club crest, Castore logo and central FUN88 branding*, as well as KAYAK’s trademark logo on the sleeve.

For matches where the shorts and socks may clash, there will be alternate gold shorts and gold socks available to the first team.

CASTORE INNOVATION

Newcastle United’s shirts have been expertly crafted by Castore to be lightweight, highly breathable and moisture-wicking, with enhanced ventilation provided by mesh underarm panels. The high-stretch fabric offers exceptional ease of movement to maximise performance and comfort.

*FUN88 branding on adult shirts.