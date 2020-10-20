Newcastle United have named their 25-man squad for the first half of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The international and domestic transfer windows have now closed, meaning all Premier League clubs had to submit their final squads to the league on Tuesday.

Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie are both included for the Magpies, with the club hopeful that they will have recovered from their respective injuries before January, when clubs can resubmit their 25-man squads.

Missing out on the squad are Christian Atsu, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Selecting the squad is always difficult because you know you have to leave people out. With all the players, they’re professionals and they want to play week in, week out.

“With the players we’ve brought in, it makes it even tougher but it’s a decision you have to make.

“Those who aren’t involved will continue to train and keep themselves right and once we hit December and January, we hope we can get them fixed up with clubs.”

Matty Longstaff is under the age of the age of 21 and so does not need to named in the 25-man squad. Senior players Florian Lejeune (Deportivo Alavés), Yoshinori Mutō (SD Eibar) and Freddie Woodman (Swansea City) are out on loan for the season.

Newcastle United’s confirmed 2020/21 first team squad is:

1 Martin DÚBRAVKA (GK)

2 Ciaran CLARK

3 Paul DUMMETT

4 Matty LONGSTAFF*

5 Fabian SCHÄR

6 Jamaal LASCELLES

7 Andy CARROLL

8 Jonjo SHELVEY

9 JOELINTON

10 Allan SAINT-MAXIMIN

11 Matt RITCHIE

12 Dwight GAYLE

13 Callum WILSON

14 Isaac HAYDEN

15 Jamal LEWIS

16 Jeff HENDRICK

17 Emil KRAFTH

18 Federico FERNÁNDEZ

19 Javier MANQUILLO

21 Ryan FRASER

22 DeAndre YEDLIN

23 Jacob MURPHY

24 Miguel ALMIRÓN

26 Karl DARLOW (GK)

29 Mark GILLESPIE (GK)

36 Sean LONGSTAFF

* Under-21