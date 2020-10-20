Newcastle United have named their 25-man squad for the first half of the 2020/21 Premier League season.
The international and domestic transfer windows have now closed, meaning all Premier League clubs had to submit their final squads to the league on Tuesday.
Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie are both included for the Magpies, with the club hopeful that they will have recovered from their respective injuries before January, when clubs can resubmit their 25-man squads.
Missing out on the squad are Christian Atsu, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Selecting the squad is always difficult because you know you have to leave people out. With all the players, they’re professionals and they want to play week in, week out.
“With the players we’ve brought in, it makes it even tougher but it’s a decision you have to make.
“Those who aren’t involved will continue to train and keep themselves right and once we hit December and January, we hope we can get them fixed up with clubs.”
Matty Longstaff is under the age of the age of 21 and so does not need to named in the 25-man squad. Senior players Florian Lejeune (Deportivo Alavés), Yoshinori Mutō (SD Eibar) and Freddie Woodman (Swansea City) are out on loan for the season.
Newcastle United’s confirmed 2020/21 first team squad is:
1 Martin DÚBRAVKA (GK)
2 Ciaran CLARK
3 Paul DUMMETT
4 Matty LONGSTAFF*
5 Fabian SCHÄR
6 Jamaal LASCELLES
7 Andy CARROLL
8 Jonjo SHELVEY
9 JOELINTON
10 Allan SAINT-MAXIMIN
11 Matt RITCHIE
12 Dwight GAYLE
13 Callum WILSON
14 Isaac HAYDEN
15 Jamal LEWIS
16 Jeff HENDRICK
17 Emil KRAFTH
18 Federico FERNÁNDEZ
19 Javier MANQUILLO
21 Ryan FRASER
22 DeAndre YEDLIN
23 Jacob MURPHY
24 Miguel ALMIRÓN
26 Karl DARLOW (GK)
29 Mark GILLESPIE (GK)
36 Sean LONGSTAFF
* Under-21