Newcastle is set to host the 2022 Premier League Play-Offs on Thursday May 26, with next year’s schedule for darts’ roadshow event now confirmed.

The popular ten-player tournament features the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, reigning champion Glen Durrant and new World Champion Gerwyn Price and is usually staged as a four-month tour.

The PDC have confirmed that, due to ongoing restrictions, at least half of this year’s event will be held behind closed doors in April, with a decision still to be made over the remaining eight nights – including a planned visit to Newcastle.

However, it has already been confirmed that the Utilita Arena will stage the culmination of the 2022 Premier League season on Thursday May 26, which sees the semi-finals and final take place as four players contest the Play-Offs.

Fans with an existing booking for the 2020/2021 Premier League nights will be contacted by the Box Office where they made their purchase once further news of this year’s event are confirmed.

Ticket information for the Premier League will be confirmed in due course.

Newcastle has been a host to the Premier League since 2007, with the Utilita Arena regularly attracting sell-out crowds to see darts’ biggest names.

Ticket information will be available www.utilitaarena.co.uk Please note venue facility and booking fees will apply.