Limited edition Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is now on sale and will cost £335,000

4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine produces 730 hp and 800 Nm Torque – the most powerful series V8 ever produced by Mercedes-AMG

0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph

First UK cars arriving in the autumn

The mighty new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is now on sale and will cost £335,000.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which takes its design cues from the current AMG GT3 race car, features a hand-built 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine generating 730 hp and 800 Nm Torque – making it the most powerful series V8 engine ever produced by AMG. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 201 mph.

The GT Black Series is the sixth Black Series from Mercedes-AMG; the first was the SLK 55 Black Series revealed in 2006, and most-recently the SLS Black Series in 2013. These models are designed especially for high-speed use on a racetrack, ultimately borrowing technology from motorsport relatives – while still being approved for the road.

The rear of the newest Black Series is characterised by a new rear apron with a large diffuser, while its carbon-fibre roof and tailgate make it the lightest GT model yet.

In a choice of nine exclusive AMG Magma Beam Paint colours, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series sits on 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) AMG 10-spoke forged wheels, painted in black, and comes with the AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system and black brake callipers.

The actively controlled AMG Performance exhaust system is made of thin-walled stainless steel, while the two round twin tailpipe trim elements are finished in dark chrome.

Exterior highlights include the AMG radiator grille, which is based on the AMG GT3 racing car; carbon-fibre front wings with wheel arch ventilation (louvres) and individual fins in black; and an adjustable front diffuser and bonnet elements in high-gloss carbon-fibre.

Inside, the standard AMG Interior Night Package is complemented by an AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with “Black Series” lettering as well as AMG carbon-fibre door sills.

While the standard AMG Track Package includes a titanium roll-bar and four-point seat belts, the alternative no-cost option Comfort Package replaces the bucket seats with heated AMG Performance seats and a memory package.

The interior is upholstered in exclusive nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre with contrasting topstitching in orange. This can be switched to black with grey stitching at no additional cost.