With its passenger car model line-up now 100 per cent Hybrid, Suzuki is pleased to announce further customer choice to the range with the introduction of optional six speed automatic transmission derivatives for the Vitara 48V and S-Cross 48V Hybrid models.

The optional automatic transmission is available in Vitara SZ-T 2WD, SZ5 2WD and SZ5 ALLGRIP 4WD models and for the S-Cross, SZ-T 2WD and SZ5 ALLGRIP 4WD models are offered. The optional price is £1,350 and the gearbox is a conventional type with torque convertor.

Suzuki is currently offering some very attractive offers until the end of June with a £3,000 customer saving available on both Vitara and S-Cross models. This reduces the S-Cross SZ4 with manual transmission to just £18,249 and Vitara SZ4 with manual transmission to £19,249.

Standard equipment for all Vitara models is comprehensive and the SZ4 model includes seven airbags, alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps for low and high beam, Dual Sensor Brake Support (Auto Emergency Braking), DAB Radio with CD, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control auto air conditioning and front and rear electric windows.

Vitara SZ-T with automatic transmission adds 17-inch silver painted alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, white stitching for seat trim fabric, keyless entry with start button, Smartphone link audio and navigation system. Moving up to SZ5 adds 17-inch polished alloy wheels, suede seat upholstery and Panoramic sunroof.

The Vitara is available in a total of 11 different shades of which one is a solid colour, four are metallic finish and six are dual-tone metallic with Cosmic Black roof colour.

Standard equipment for the S-Cross model is also very comprehensive and the SZ4 model includes seven airbags, alloy wheels, Radar Brake Support (Auto Emergency Braking), DAB Radio with CD, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, Adaptive Cruise Control, auto air conditioning and front and rear electric windows.

SZ-T adds 17-inch polished alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, keyless entry with start button white stitching for seat trim fabric, Smartphone link audio and navigation system.

Moving up to SZ5 adds leather upholstery with heated front seats and Panoramic sunroof. The S-Cross is available in a total of six different shades of which one is a solid colour and five metallic finishes.