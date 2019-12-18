JUKE grows up into a sporty, athletic crossover and offers great personalisation

New DIG-T 117 engine offers efficiency and highly responsive performance

Advanced new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission available

Innovative technologies such as Nissan ProPILOT make life simpler and safer for drivers.

Connected services and over-the-air updates make JUKE the most connected Nissan ever

LONDON, UK (Dec. 11th, 2019) – Offering the same sense of style and fun together with a suite of advanced technologies, the Next Generation JUKE is the most connected Nissan. The pioneering JUKE was unveiled a decade ago, and went on to sell 1.5 million around the world, carving a new niche for compact crossover SUVs which has been widely copied since.

The powertrain is highly advanced, with a downsized turbo petrol engine which is compact, lightweight, responsive and economical. For the first time the JUKE can also be specified with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters or a full auto mode. Together with an all new chassis, the new JUKE is fun-to-drive, refined and efficient with exceptional safety.

“The Nissan JUKE has never followed the crowd. Instead it leads the way, with its big personality and agile driving,” said Marco Fioravanti, vice president, product planning, Nissan Europe. “The new model builds on the strong athletic design people love about JUKE and adds on a unique on-the-road experience thanks to ProPILOT and a large choice of intelligent technologies.”

The Next Generation JUKE is built on the CMF-B platform and is produced at Nissan’s award-winning manufacturing plant in Sunderland, U.K. with first deliveries starting from November in the UK.

CUTTING-EDGE DESIGN

The all-new JUKE has grown up, but still maintains its sense of fun with a contemporary interior and exterior look which will once again set a new standard in the B-crossover segment. It combines sporty style with a crossover stance. This offers a true ‘best-of-all-worlds’ cross which is perfect for the city and beyond.

Despite being all-new, the car retains iconic design features, including the signature circular headlamps instantly recognisable as JUKE. To give it a new twist and bring the design up to date, these lights now feature a Y-shaped LED signature which complements Nissan’s trademark V-Motion grille.

Stylish 19-inch wheels give an imposing and athletic stance, whilst a ‘floating’ roof design and sharply-creased side panel details add a new level of prestige.

A range of 11 body colours in combination with three roof contrasted colours ensure the new JUKE stands out, with matching or contrasting colour combinations for body, roof and interior.

The new JUKE is transformed on the inside as well, with more style, more space, upscale quality and advanced technology. It is roomier for both passengers and their belongings, with rear-seat knee room increased by 5.8 cm, rear headroom by 1.1 cm, and 20% more luggage capacity to 422-litres.

The reimagined interior design has been finished with upmarket materials and ambient lighting, offering more style and comfort. New soft-touch materials on the dashboard, door trim and foot-wells give a premium feel. Monoform seats with a single-piece backrest add a sporty look and can be trimmed in Alcantara® and leather.

Besides looking good and offering great comfort, the front seats also incorporate, on selected grades, the innovative Bose Personal Plus audio system, which delivers a high-quality and immersive sound. This can be controlled via a ‘floating’ 8-inch infotainment display providing easy access to the Nissan Connect Services.

MAKE IT PERSONAL WITH TEKNA+

For owners wanting to add their own distinctive twist and stamp their individual style, the Tekna+ grade joins the familiar Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna models in the new JUKE line up and offers the ultimate personalisation package.

For a bespoke interior, customers will be able to choose between three personalisation packs to finish the seats, dashboard, door panel and armrest, all giving the new JUKE a highly premium feel:

Light Grey, offers a modern high contrast and fresh look with black fabric and light grey syntech leather.

Enigma Black, provides a refined and stylish interior with black Alcantara ® and leather

and leather Energy Orange proposes an eye-catching energetic cockpit with black leather and orange details.

For the exterior, two-tone paint comes as standard, as well as front bumper, rear bumper and side skirt inserts matching the colour of the roof.

Exclusive to Tekna+, the imposing 19-inch diamond-cut Akari alloy wheels complete the exterior for an athletic and dynamic look.

ENERGISING DRIVING EXPERIENCE

The new JUKE has been conceived to delight new and existing customers. “From the ground-up, we designed and built the new JUKE with agility at the forefront of our minds,” said David Moss, senior vice president, research and development, Nissan Europe. “Drivers will feel the benefits as soon as they grab the steering wheel.”

Under the sculpted bonnet is a 3-cylinder petrol engine which is both efficient and responsive. The turbo-charged 1.0-litre unit is compact and lightweight, delivering fun-to-drive performance. It produces 117PS and 180Nm of torque (200Nm with over torque function). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifts is also available for the first time.

Fuel economy has improved, achieving 45.6-47.9mpg (WLTP) for manual transmission versions and 44.1-46.3mpg (WLTP) for DCT models. CO 2 emissions are also reduced, starting from 112g/km (NEDC-BT) for manual versions and 110 g/km (NEDC-BT) for the DCT.

A “D-Mode” allows drivers to switch effortlessly between three modes – Standard, Eco and Sport – to adjust the response of the car depending on the road or the driver’s mood.

“The new JUKE engine delivers the optimum balance between performance, fuel economy and refinement with truly impressive levels of power and torque,” said Moss. “It’s a great demonstration of what a downsized powertrain can deliver for the driver in terms of fun and lower running costs.”

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

The new Nissan JUKE is equipped with a host of advanced driver assistance technologies and infotainment options to make each journey safer, simpler and more enjoyable.

The safety features include Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Recognition, Intelligent Speed Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Intervention.

Blind Spot Intervention on JUKE is a premiere on a Nissan model. The system warns drivers when there is a vehicle hidden from view alongside them, and guides the JUKE back into the lane to prevent a collision.

JUKE drivers can also benefit from Nissan’s advanced ProPILOT technology on automatic versions. Helping to ease the stress of long commutes and heavy traffic during highway driving, the system controls steering, acceleration and braking to maintain JUKE’s position in lane and a constant, safe distance from other vehicles, even in slow-moving queues.

To improve vision in a safety-critical area, the A-pillars between the windscreen and door frames have been made thinner, yet retain their rigidity due to the strategic use of lighter ultra-high strength steel. At night, standard-fit LED headlamps improve the field of visibility by 10 metres in width and 5 metres in length – the best in the class.

COOL, CALM AND CONNECTED

Nissan knows that the type of customer who chooses a JUKE will expect their car to fit in with their connected life. As a result, the JUKE has the most advanced infotainment system ever fitted to a Nissan. It includes effortless integration of smartphones, an app to control and monitor the JUKE, and in-car WiFi (available early 2020) for data-hungry passengers.

The latest version of the NissanConnect infotainment system allows customers to use Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto to mirror their favourite smartphone apps on the integrated 8-inch touch screen display.

If not using the phone’s navigation, drivers can access TomTom Maps & Live Traffic. The JUKE’s Google Assistant compatibility offers a wide range of commands, including the ability for drivers to send destinations to the car’s navigation system by talking to their smart device.

The JUKE’s occupants will also enjoy the innovative Bose Personal Plus sound system on selected grades. With eight powerful speakers – including two sets of Bose UltraNearfield speakers integrated into both front seat headrests – listeners can enjoy immersive music in ultra-clear definition.

The Next Generation Nissan JUKE is on sale now in the UK, with prices starting from £17,

395 OTR RRP. First customer deliveries will begin from late November.