NHS Business Services Authority’s (NHSBSA) Contact Centre has won three awards tonight at the national Excellence Awards organised by CCA Global, the professional customer services body.

NHSBSA won Gold for the Team of the Year Award category and Dan Britton, Head of Customer Operations, won the Manager of the Year Award. Dan Britton and Service Delivery Manager, Mark McMahon, were also recognised as Members of the Year, for supporting other organisations and sharing best practice in customer care.

The news follows another big success for NHSBSA’s contact centre, which won the ‘Contact Centre of the Year’ award at the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards 2020 just earlier this week.

The CCA Excellence Awards recognise world-class professional achievement in customer service and are judged by a panel of experts from a range of sectors and specialisms, with final deliberation by a fifty-strong peer judging committee.

NHSBSA was shortlisted for no less than four awards by CCA Global this year. Manager of the Year (Head of Customer Operations Dan Britton); Team of the Year; Outstanding Homeworking Programme Award; and the Outstanding Team Award.

Brendan Brown, Director of Citizen Services, said: “It’s great to see the outstanding efforts of our NHSBSA colleagues being acknowledged in so many categories this year. I wish to praise everyone’s hard work and amazing efforts, well done!”

Dan Britton, Head of Customer Operations, added: “I’m so proud yet again of the recognition our teams are receiving through being shortlisted for awards, and in this case a national award.”

CCA Chief Executive Anne Marie Forsyth said: “Many congratulations to all the shortlisted entrants who truly represent the best in customer service. Businesses in the CCA network have been working tirelessly through incredibly challenging times to ensure they continue to provide the best service possible for customers.”

“Many lessons have been learned and it is a real privilege to discover the approaches taken to safeguard excellent practices, supporting customers and employees through a significant period of uncertainty.”