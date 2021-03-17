The NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) contact centre, with headquarters based in Newcastle, has bagged the Gold award for Contact Centre of the Year at European awards.

NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) won the award at the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards 2020 Virtual Awards Evening.

Over 2,000 people attended the virtual ceremony which is Europe’s most prestigious awards programme in the industry.

The awards are celebrating their 20th anniversary as the most recognised customer contact awards in Europe. There were over 1000 nominations from over 30 different countries this year.

NHSBSA’s Head of Customer Operations, Dan Britton, said: “Immensely proud of my amazing colleagues for the pride, passion and commitment over many years but especially so in the last 12 months, supporting one another and the UK’s response to the pandemic through a variety of important services. I’m sure many lives have been saved and positive differences made by the valuable contribution of our people.”

Brendan Brown, Director of Citizen Services at NHSBSA, commented: “To win at these awards is no easy feat, our talented customer service professionals can rightly take pride in being part of the very best call centre in Europe, so we are incredibly proud of this achievement and how we support the wider NHS.”