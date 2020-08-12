The initial collab, a duo of exclusive Huaraches, released in 2000, and set in motion a two-decade-long relationship. It’s a partnership that has ushered in its fair share of pioneering releases (for example, Stüssy was a crucial co-signer of the Nike Dunk) and underground classics (few brands have the chutzpah to champion underground favorites such as the Sky Force). The output has been regular, if not slightly sporadic, and the latest chapter, highlighted by interpretations of the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 and Nike Air Zoom Kukini, underscores the fluid connection between the brands.