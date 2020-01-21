Whether on the street or with the elite, quick passes and unanticipated moves are some components required for success across the game of football. Focused on this insight, the new PhantomVSN 2 presents a revamped fit, superb texture and an easy foot entry to fulfill the performance needs of attacking players.
For exquisite fit, the boot upper is constructed with a symmetrical Flyknit external layer. An external heel clip is notched for better lateral containment, as well as adding structure and support to one of the main irritation zones. Like its predecessor, the boot carries the concealed Ghost Lace system, which allows an even strike surface and one-pull fit customization, along with Quadfit technology, a stretchable mesh that provides foot lockdown.
Players want some slip on the outside of their foot (so when they are dribbling they don’t get stuck on the ball), but they also need containment on the side, where most of the balls are received and passed. To keep touch at the forefront, the PhantomVSN 2 texture is significantly reengineered and informed by four different quadrants — medial trap zone, strike zone, knuckle zone and dribble zone. As the ball travels through each one, the volume of the texture is adjusted up and down to accommodate these movements. Additionally, a 20 percent thinning of materials across the touch zones helps increase ball control.
To bring a more dynamic and sleeker silhouette, the cuff has been lowered under the medial malleolus bone to maximize ankle mobility versus containment. Pull tabs were added for ease of entry and exit, featuring a small numeral graphic calling out the GPS coordinates of the Nike Football’s design space.
Underfoot, the Nike PhantomVSN 2 retains Nike React cushioning for the small-sided version and a lightweight and responsive plate on the cleated version.
The PhantomVSN 2 releases January 23 on nike.com and at select retailers globally.