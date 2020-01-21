For exquisite fit, the boot upper is constructed with a symmetrical Flyknit external layer. An external heel clip is notched for better lateral containment, as well as adding structure and support to one of the main irritation zones. Like its predecessor, the boot carries the concealed Ghost Lace system, which allows an even strike surface and one-pull fit customization, along with Quadfit technology, a stretchable mesh that provides foot lockdown.

Players want some slip on the outside of their foot (so when they are dribbling they don’t get stuck on the ball), but they also need containment on the side, where most of the balls are received and passed. To keep touch at the forefront, the PhantomVSN 2 texture is significantly reengineered and informed by four different quadrants — medial trap zone, strike zone, knuckle zone and dribble zone. As the ball travels through each one, the volume of the texture is adjusted up and down to accommodate these movements. Additionally, a 20 percent thinning of materials across the touch zones helps increase ball control.