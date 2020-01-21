Pushing the boundaries of human potential on the links, Nike collaborates with Brooks Koepka to bring life to the company’s most innovative golf shoe yet, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour.

With golfers walking, on average, 4 miles on the course, comfort should be king on the green. Inspired by Koepka’s habit of chipping and putting in Nike Running shoes, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour was designed to provide speed and comfort to golfers, leveraging maximum energy return from the ground up.

The idea started back in November 2017 when Nike was asked by Koepka to make a running shoe that he could play golf in. Challenge accepted. The prompt generated by Koepka — who has one of the fastest swing speeds at up to 128 mph — quickly put Nike Golf designers to work on how to blend the comfort and style of a running shoe while enabling one of the best golfers in the world to generate as much power as possible from the ground.