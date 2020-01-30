On January 25, 1964, Nike co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman created Blue Ribbon Sports, which landed its first specialty store location three years later under the direction of Jeff Johnson in Santa Monica, California. Commemorating the anniversary of Blue Ribbon Sports is a limited-edition Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, with quirky scribbles printed on the white upper that relate to the storefront’s past — its Pico Boulevard address, old shoe boxes, race bibs and more.

The colorway releases January 25 on nike.com and at the below specialty retailers: