Nike’s Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Collection this year remixes the Nike Air Max 90, Nike DBreak Type, Nike Blazer Mid and Air Jordan 1 with a modern approach grounded in art and culture.

Día de Muertos’s traditional ofrendas, or altars, serve as the design inspiration behind each of the silhouettes and apparel pieces, with colors, patterns and crafted details nodding to the delicate, handmade artwork of papel picado and flowers typically seen at an altar.

Alongside the juxtapositions and contrasting textures, the pack focuses on intrinsic colors, patterns and materials and employs Marigold — the traditional Mexican flower — as a collecting thread throughout the pack and apparel. A tradition that serves as a reminder of heritage, the Día de Muertos Collection also connects back to the notion of family and has “Para Mi Familia” on the DBreak Type heel, the toe of the Air Jordan 1 and the tee and hoodie graphics.

The Nike Día de Muertos Collection is available to Nike Members in Mexico October 8 through SNKRS Web, with a global release October 15 on nike.com and SNKRS.