Six electrified models with clear differentiation thanks to unique Nissan technologies

New line-up delivers electrification with no compromise on excitement and driving pleasure

Nissan to end investment in new pure internal combustion engines for passenger vehicles

Nissan meets drivers’ mobility needs through a range of models with different levels of electrification

PARIS, France (23rd March 2022) – Today, Nissan has set its course firmly towards a sustainable future and bolstered its position in the European market with the presentation of its new six-part electrified line-up arriving this Summer.

Leveraging its unmatched electric expertise and leadership, Nissan is supercharging its shift to electrified mobility with the brand’s most exciting and comprehensive offering to date.

Following the decision to not invest in Euro 7 for passenger cars, Nissan will not introduce any new pure internal combustion engine-powered passenger cars in Europe from 2023. Taking bold steps to ensure it will deliver a new era of mobility, Nissan expects 75% of its sales mix in the region to be electrified by FY2026, with the ambition to reach 100% by the end of the decade.

This announcement plays a leading role in the delivery of Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond.

“Nissan is charging towards an electrified future, with Europe leading the way. We have established a clear direction through Ambition 2030 and with our new electrified line-up we are truly paving the way to a sustainable future,” said Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania Region.

“Leveraging our global presence and Alliance partnerships, this is a landmark moment for Nissan in Europe with the arrival of our most comprehensive product offering to date. We have harnessed our disruptive nature and our electric expertise to deliver a suite of electrified powertrain technologies that meet the needs of our customers, with zero compromise on excitement.”

Going beyond the vehicle, Nissan is working on a comprehensive EV Energy Ecosystem, which explores initiatives to optimise and expand battery energy management capabilities. Nissan’s flagship manufacturing ecosystem, EV36Zero, based in Sunderland, UK – brings together vehicle and battery production, powered by renewables to set the blueprint for the future of manufacturing mobility.

Combining EV36Zero with the region’s new electrified product line-up, Nissan truly has turned the page in Europe with a clear path to electrification and carbon neutrality.

A diverse line-up for an electrified future

Setting the benchmark for an electrified offering, Nissan is delivering more choice, more excitement, and more accessibility than ever before. With the introduction of hybrid technology on JUKE, e-POWER on Qashqai and X-Trail and the launch of Ariya, a pure EV, this summer, 2022 marks the year when Nissan will offer levels of electrification to match customer’s needs.

THE JOURNEY TO 100% ELECTRIFICATION WITHOUT COMPROMISE

As the electric revolution continues to gain pace, Nissan is supporting drivers embarking on their journey to zero-emission mobility with a thrilling range of electrified crossovers. The powertrain portfolio available on Nissan’s vehicles reflects the diversity of its customers’ driving habits.

JUKE Hybrid

The latest iteration of Nissan’s compact crossover, JUKE Hybrid retains the JUKE personality and gives EV-curious customers a comprehensive introduction to the world of electrification. JUKE Hybrid blends responsive performance, enjoyable drivability, and excellent fuel efficiency for a rewarding and assured experience on the road.

JUKE Hybrid brings customers a truly integrated electrified driving experience, with a multi-modal powertrain and smart gearbox offering pure-electric power or a combination of combustion engine and electric motor. Nissan’s innovative e-Pedal Step system allows the driver to accelerate and decelerate the car to a slow creep-speed (~3mph) – enhancing comfort and convenience on the move.

All-new Qashqai e-POWER

Building on its heritage as the world’s first crossover model, the all-new Qashqai elevates the crossover driving experience with Nissan’s unique e-POWER powertrain technology.

The system developed entirely by Nissan delivers the unmistakable thrill of fully electric driving without the need to recharge. A 100% electric-driven motor powers the wheels for instant and linear acceleration, while a small combustion engine recharges the battery on the move – offering even more confidence behind the wheel.

All-new X-Trail e-POWER

The all-new X-Trail takes a bold new approach to the intrepid Nissan Crossover family vehicle, equipped with Nissan’s innovative e-POWER drivetrain and e-4ORCE all-wheel- control technology to power up family adventures.

Effortless electric performance and refinement are at the driver’s toes with the support of e-POWER. The model’s supreme quietness and comfort is reinforced by the precision of the e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel-control drivetrain – combining to offer an engaging but assured driving experience.

Together, the comprehensive electrified offering delivers a thrilling blend of excitement and confidence, empowering drivers with the benefits of electrified mobility and priming them for the future.

THE FULL ELECTRIFICATION EXPERIENCE – 100% ELECTRIC

Nissan LEAF

The world’s first mass-market EV, LEAF initiated a revolution and set the blueprint for modern electric vehicles – with more than 577,000 LEAF sold globally and over 9 billion zero-emission kilometres driven since its 2010 launch.

Nissan developed its rich electrification expertise with LEAF, refining the successful formula over a decade of development to make EVs accessible to all – bringing even more compelling design, seamless connectivity and efficient powertrain options with LEAF 2022.

Nissan Ariya

Marking a new chapter in Nissan’s electrification journey, Ariya is Nissan’s first all-electric coupé-crossover and the pinnacle of what Nissan does best. The first vehicle to employ the ingenious CMF-EV platform developed by Nissan for the Alliance, Ariya is the ultimate electric experience; it embodies Nissan’s Japanese DNA, offers dynamic driving performance and boasts one of the most spacious interiors in the segment.

Redefining fully electric driving, Ariya will also feature e-4ORCE, the perfect balance of power and control. The twin-motor system’s seamless power distribution delivers instant response for effortless acceleration in a variety of driving scenarios.

Nissan Townstar

The next generation of Nissan’s fully electric compact LCV offering, the all-new Townstar is designed to be a reliable, efficient and sustainable business partner, optimised to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.

Leveraging synergies with an Alliance platform, the model has been designed with an intelligent blend of efficiency and practicality. Offered with a fully electric powertrain delivering 177mls of range under the WLTP combined cycle, as well as a suite of 20+ technology features, the all-new Townstar is ideal for last-mile deliveries. This next generation compact van helps to future-proof sustainable business operations and accelerate the transition towards electrification.

To learn more about Nissan’s line-up of electrified models on Nissan Europe consumer sites, visit www.nissan-europe.com.