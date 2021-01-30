ENIGMA elevates Juke’s bold design with bespoke exterior upgrades

19-inch alloy wheels and intricately patterned decals complement Juke’s dynamic on-road presence

ENIGMA introduces Amazon Alexa compatibility to Juke for the first time in Europe

The Nissan Skill with Amazon Alexa offers remote voice connectivity features via smartphone app or an Amazon Echo device

PARIS, France (Jan. 5, 2021) – With the launch of the all-new ENIGMA special version, Nissan Juke continues to push the boundaries of bold design, bringing a new level of style to the iconic compact crossover.

Expanding Juke’s suite of advanced technologies, ENIGMA also introduces Amazon Alexa voice experience compatibility to the Juke range for the first time (1). Now available with the ENIGMA and all latest generation Jukes equipped with NissanConnect infotainment system, the Nissan Skill allows Juke customers to control some of their vehicle functions remotely from their smartphone or an Alexa-enabled device. Just by asking Alexa, they can remotely find out their Juke’s doors lock/unlock status, how much fuel they have left, send a location to the on-board navigation system, and more—offering convenience and peace of mind right from their home.

ENIGMA: The bold gets braver

Juke ENIGMA champions dark, futuristic styling, drawn from Juke’s irresistible personality.

Designed from wheels-to-roof for an enhanced on-road presence, ENIGMA has been treated to a series of stealth-like aesthetic upgrades. Deep black, 19-inch Akari (Japanese for “light”) alloy wheels enhance Juke’s signature sporty stance, while bespoke, intricate graphic patterns adorn the coupe-style roof line and door mirrors.

The eye-catching ENIGMA signature graphic on the C-pillar can be complemented by three paint combinations. Style options include; Gun Metallic Grey or Storm White (pearlescent) with a Black roof, or all black; all will enhance the model’s striking appearance.

ENIGMA offers a command centre-style suite of advanced technologies. Users can deploy a comprehensive array of smart alerts, navigation and connectivity functions via the NissanConnect Services app on their smartphone. The on-board NissanConnect infotainment system provides an in-car hub for these features, whilst also providing seamless smartphone integration for safe use on the road.

Introducing Amazon Alexa

For the first time on a Nissan model in Europe, Juke ENIGMA enhances the effortless infotainment experience on-board with the addition of Alexa’s Nissan Skill compatibility.

Once the Nissan Skill is enabled in the Alexa app and linked to the owner’s NissanConnect Services account, customers can connect their Juke to their Alexa device at home to monitor their Juke and control a selection of vehicle functions through a suite of 13 bespoke utterances. They can ask Alexa to send an address to Juke’s NissanConnect Navigation with TomTom Traffic, turn on the lights, determine the vehicle’s parking location, learn remaining fuel range and check door-lock status.

“The Nissan Juke offers head-turning design and advanced technology in a truly compelling package. ENIGMA draws on unique styling and intelligent connectivity to enhance the driving experience,” said Marco Fioravanti, Vice President, Product Planning, Nissan Europe.

The Nissan Juke ENIGMA starts from £23,195, and is available in dealerships from January 2021.

To learn more about Nissan Juke and Nissan products on Nissan Europe consumer sites, visit https://www.nissan-europe.com.

