Nissan Sunderland Plant engineer Anna Nicholson selected for Team GB at Paralympics, competing in F35 Shot Put

Competing in Tokyo will be the pinnacle of ten years’ hard work and dedication for Anna

Sunderland, UK (12th August 2021) Nissan Sunderland Plant engineer Anna Nicholson is heading to the company’s home country to compete in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Anna, who has Cerebral Palsy, will represent Paralympics GB in the Shot Put following her outstanding performances in the qualifying rounds.

Anna, 26, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be selected to represent Great Britain at the Paralympic Games. It’s been my dream for the last 10 years.

“My team at Nissan have been a great support to me while I’ve been doing my training and helping me strike a great work life and training balance.

“I can’t wait to visit Japan, not just as a member of Paralympics GB but also team Nissan.”

Originally from Carlisle, Anna first displayed her exceptional talent at school and has been competing professionally since she was 15. She has a Masters degree in Chemical Engineering and joined Nissan in 2017 as an engineering graduate in the plant’s Trim and Chassis department.

She now works on the production of the all-new Qashqai, 100% electric Nissan LEAF and Juke.

Alan Johnson, Vice President, Manufacturing, at Nissan Sunderland Plant, said: “Anna is an outstanding role model and hugely valued member of the team at Nissan. Her ability to combine excellence at work with hitting the highest heights as an athlete demonstrates what can be achieved through talent, hard work and exceptional dedication.

“The team at the plant is hugely proud of Anna and we wish her the very best of luck in Tokyo.”

Anna will leave for Japan on August 17th and remain there for the duration of the games. Her individual competition will take place at 1:30AM BST (9:30AM JST) on September 2nd.