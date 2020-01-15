Isuzu UK, the pick-up professionals, is pleased to announce the launch of the updated Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 a striking, comfortable and rugged pick-up with amazing off-road credentials.

Already an exclusive, top of the range pick-up, the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 retains its eye-catching features including 35″ Nokian Rotiiva Tyres, 17″ x 10″ AT Black Alloy Wheels and Flared Wheel Arch Extensions but also receives a considerable amount of new upgrades.

Fox performance series suspension has been replaced with a new Bilstein suspension to ensure the D-Max Arctic Trucks can tackle even tougher terrains.

The exterior has been enhanced with newly designed extended profile black side steps that incorporate a chunky tread pattern and the new AT logo with lava colour coding. The new logo is applied to the wheel centre cap and features on the upgraded exterior badging on the wing and tailgate.

A bespoke leather trim has been tailored specifically for the latest D-Max Arctic Trucks. The quilted leather has a striking geometric pattern and central spine detail. Contouring has been added to the seats with side bolsters and the front headrests retain the Arctic Trucks logo. Designed to appeal to lifestyle customers, this new interior trim is standard specification.

A new 9″ Multifunction Colour Touchscreen has an Arctic Trucks start-up screen and includes Bluetooth® connectivity, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ / Android Auto™ functionality, nine speakers including a subwoofer and Satellite Navigation. The audio package also incorporates front and rear USB ports, an HDMI port plus a Wireless Charger which is located in the top glove box to safely and conveniently charge your phone while driving.

Complementing the rear parking sensors and reversing camera, a front camera is positioned on the front bumper and monitors the area in front of the truck that would normally be in the driver’s blind spot. These images are displayed on the touchscreen to aid manoeuvring when parking.

In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks retains its superior 3.5 tonne towing, outstanding 125,000 mile / 5 year warranty (whichever comes first) and 5 year roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks is available in six colours: Cosmic Black Mica, Obsidian Grey Mica, Splash White, Titanium Silver Met, Sapphire Blue Mica and Spinel Red Mica.

Priced at £39,995 CVOTR for a manual transmission and £40,995 CVOTR for automatic transmission, the latest D-Max Arctic Trucks is available in dealerships now.