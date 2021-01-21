Node4, the cloud, data centre and communications solutions provider, has today announced that it has achieved Expert (Managed Security Services Provider) MSSP partner status with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions.

With only five organisations in the UK having currently achieved the status, Expert MSSP is reserved for Fortinet partners who’ve shown the highest levels of engagement. It also recognises Node4’s continued success with delivering Fortinet technologies such as Next Generation Firewalls for managed firewall and Secure SD-WAN solutions.

The status, awarded as part of Fortinet’s Engage partner programme, requires Node4 to demonstrate that its staff have achieved an extensive combination of sales and technical accreditations. This means Node4 has highly trained and certified Fortinet experts, who can manage the most complex customer deployments.

Being promoted to this status means that Node4 can access more training, the latest tools and platforms to meet its customers’ changing and expanding needs.

“We are thrilled to have been recognised as an Expert MSSP partner,” says Paul Bryce, CCO at Node4.

“It’s confirmation of a long and successful relationship with Fortinet, where we’ve worked shoulder to shoulder on shared goals including meeting customer needs, delivering the right solutions and remaining innovative. Even now, Node4 is looking at the next evolution in network security such as the Gartner-defined Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) model, which enables secure cloud access to applications, data and services, anytime and anywhere.”

Node4 started working with Fortinet over seven years ago, when it selected the vendor for its multi-tenanted Next Generation Firewalls, to meet the needs of its SME and enterprise customer base.

Since then, Node4’s worked closely with Fortinet, a 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Network Firewalls and WAN Edge Infrastructure, to expand its solutions offering. Node’s portfolio has grown from N4Protect, its fully managed Next Generation Firewall and advanced threat management platform, to Secure SD-WAN and SD-Branch.

In 2020, Node4 deployed new SD-WAN based architecture for customers including Stagecoach and South Yorkshire Housing Association, utilising Fortinet’s Next Generation Firewalls as a key part of the solutions.

“Node4 are a true example of a Managed Security Services Provider,” says Greg Gyves, Regional Manager, MSSP – UKI at Fortinet.

“Their promotion to Expert MSSP status, the highest level on our partner program is not only recognition of their expertise, but also their ability to execute and deliver managed services with Fortinet.

“We feel that this validation is a reflection of our close working partnership and we very much look forward to continuing this momentum together.”