Cloud-led digital transformation Managed Services Provider (MSP) Node4 , has today announced it has acquired Starcom Technologies Limited , the MSP division of K3 Business Technologies Group (K3). The acquisition will see Starcom Technologies become part of Node4’s comprehensive portfolio of services, further adding to its capability of delivering enhanced cloud managed services throughout the UK. It also expands the company’s operational presence with offices in Scotland, the North West and South East England.

With annualised revenues of £11m, Starcom Technologies has built a reputation with K3’s customers as a collaborative and service-led cloud, hosted and managed services provider. This acquisition presents a huge opportunity for Node4 to continue its growth as a leading national provider of cloud managed services, expanding its operational footprint while deepening the company’s cloud hosting expertise with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as SYSPRO, Sage and Microsoft Dynamics.

The largest acquisition by headcount in Node4’s history will see Starcom Technologies’ 80 plus highly skilled employees join Node4, along with Managing Director, Neil Farnworth, Director of Hosting Services, Steve Donaghue, Director of Technical Services, Darren Harrison, and Sales Director, Stuart Buckley. Bringing more than eight decades of combined experience, the Starcom Technologies management team will continue to deliver an exceptional service to clients with the support and expertise of Node4 and benefit of the company’s wider portfolio of services.

“Welcoming Starcom Technologies, its management team and entire employee base to the Node4 family is an important step for both organisations in our shared mission of helping businesses on their journey to the cloud and digital transformation,” said Andy Gilbert, CEO at Node4. “As a fast-growth business, keeping our core values at the centre of what we do is crucial, and we worked hard to identify an organisation that would compliment and enhance both our service offering and company culture,” continued Gilbert.

“Being acquired by Node4 is a fantastic next step for Starcom Technologies,” said Neil Farnworth, Managing Director at Starcom Technologies. “Our shared culture and commitment to exceptional service are in complete alignment, and this deal will ensure those values are maintained as we scale together. I’m extremely pleased Starcom employees will have the opportunity to grow and enhance their skills with access to Node4’s expertise and services. We’re looking forward to playing a key part in developing the exciting roadmap of cloud-led, digital transformation services that Node4 has in store,” concluded Farnworth.

Node4 was supported on the transaction by its investor Bowmark Capital and advised by Pinsent Mason LLP (Legal), EY (Vendor Financial and Tax Due Diligence) and Deloitte (Tax DD and Structuring). Starcom Technologies was advised by Spectrum Corporate Finance.