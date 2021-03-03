Node4 , a cloud-led digital transformation Managed Services Provider (MSP), today announced it has secured a new principal investor, Providence Equity Partners (“Providence”), a premier private equity firm that specialises in the media, communications, education, software and services industries. The transaction sees mid-market private equity firms Bowmark Capital (“Bowmark”) and LDC realise their respective investments.

Over the past five years, Node4 has achieved strong organic growth through significant new customer wins and the provision of a broader range of information and communications solutions to its existing clients. During this period, significant investment has been made in people, systems, skills and the product portfolio, which has positioned Node4 to capitalise on the opportunity for cloud-led digital transformation growth.

Node4’s growth has been supported by three strategic acquisitions which have further enhanced the company’s technical capabilities and provided access to new vertical markets. Most recently, in February 2021, Node4 acquired Starcom Technologies Limited, the MSP division of K3 Business Technologies Group (K3) – marking the largest acquisition by headcount in Node4’s history. Node4 is now better positioned to deliver enhanced cloud managed services throughout the UK in addition to expanding its operational presence in Scotland, the North West and South East England.

“We are excited to be working with Providence as Node4 continues to build momentum and swiftly moves on to the next stage of its ambitious growth journey,” commented Andrew Gilbert, Founder and CEO of Node4. “We will continue down our well-proven path of organic growth, building on Node4’s best-in-class systems and supplementing this with exciting strategic acquisitions. I am grateful for Bowmark’s help and support over the last five years, which has been instrumental in supporting Node4’s expansion and accelerating the company’s growth.”

Andrew Tisdale, Senior Managing Director at Providence, said: “Node4 has an outstanding management team and its core focus on exceptional service has continued to deliver impressive organic growth. Recent acquisitions and an ambitious growth plan add to Node4’s appeal as an investment opportunity. Michael Vervisch, Managing Director at Providence, added: “We are excited to support Andrew and his team in the next stage of the company’s journey and believe that Providence will provide the catalyst the company needs to scale in line with management’s ambitious vision.”

Stephen Delaney, Partner at Bowmark, said: “Since 2016, Bowmark has worked closely with Andrew Gilbert and his team to broaden the company’s product offering, enhance the business platform and accelerate growth. The exceptional quality of Node4’s people, infrastructure and technical expertise will ensure that the company continues its strong record of success with its new financial partner in what is a dynamic and rapidly growing market.”