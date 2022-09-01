BlindsbyPost launches a search for worthy organisations across Yorkshire to receive blinds for its HQ.

BlindsbyPost is calling on people from across the Yorkshire region to nominate businesses, charities, schools and other organisations that deserve to have their office space or building upgraded.

The Shipley-based online blinds retailer will invest in the building or workspace of a worthy organisation in Yorkshire with a raft of new blinds. Nominations are open from 01st September to 23rd September and can be made directly to BlindsbyPost via the website.

Anyone can submit a nomination, from employees, friends and family, or even the business owner themself.

Oliver Hudson, managing director at BlindsbyPost, is looking forward to seeing the nominations that are submitted. He said: “As things begin returning to normal and people are once again working communally, we want to give back to one organisation in Yorkshire.

“From local businesses that have worked tirelessly to drive Yorkshire’s economy forward and support their employees over the past few years, to charities and schools that have weathered the numerous pressures we continue to face as a region, there are so many organisations in Yorkshire that deserve to have their space upgraded.”

Founded in 2008, BlindsbyPost is the leading expert in made-to-measure window blinds. The Yorkshire-based retailer offers consumers a bespoke and fully online blind ordering service from its ecommerce store. The company is one of the only retailers in the UK to have its own factory where every blind is handcrafted by over 40 skilled employees.

Voting closes on 09th September, with the winning organisation to be announced on 16th September. To nominate your organisation, please visit

www.blindsbypost.co.uk/csr-competition.