Greaves West & Ayre (GWA), one of the North East’s leading accountancy firms, is pleased to announce that Xin Zhang was promoted to Associate on 1 September 2021.

Having already acquired an MSc in Quantitative Finance, Xin qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2018. He joined GWA in the same year and has worked with clients from both sides of the border across a range of industries, utilising his experience in tax and general practice. In his spare time Xin likes DIY and travelling.

Commenting on his appointment Xin said, “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to progress my career within GWA. As Associate, I look forward to extending the relationships I have already started to build with our clients in Scotland, Northumberland and beyond.”

GWA Partner, Robbie Dalgleish, added “Since joining GWA, Xin has made a positive contribution to the firm and I am delighted to welcome him as an Associate. Our team is our most important asset, and we actively develop staff throughout their careers. I am sure that Xin will excel in this new role and will continue to help us to deliver Quality Advice and Quality Service to our clients.”